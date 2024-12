A book for lit students

THE EDITOR: I just read The Ten Incarnations of Adam Avatar. It is a brilliant book, better than all of VS Naipaul’s books.

It’s a book of an unemployed and frustrated writer who has to raise his family of mixed heritage in a humanist manner.

I believe this book should be on the reading list of all literature students in secondary schools.

APRIL KOON-JAGASSAR

San Fernando

