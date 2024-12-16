TTFA mourns Lisa Morris-Julian after deadly blaze

Lisa Morris-Julian and TT's senior men's national football team assistant coach Derek King. - Photo courtesy TTFA

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is mourning after D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian died in an early-morning fire on December 16. Her six-year-old son Jesiah and 25-year-old daughter Xianne also died.

The fire happened at the family's Farfan Street, Arima home just before 6 am. Several government ministers, including the Prime Minister, visited the scene.

In a Facebook post, the TTFA said, "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones and family of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Mrs Lisa Morris-Julian and her relatives. They will be deeply missed."

It added that its senior men's national team assistant coach Derek King, who is an alderman in the Arima Borough Corporation, was a close friend of Morris-Julian.

"(King) shares in this tragic loss while currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the senior men's team.

"Our prayers are with her family and all who mourn her passing."