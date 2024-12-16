Traffic plan needed

DAILY COMMUTE: Backed-up traffic on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The recent situation where traffic stretched on for six hours underscores a critical failure in crisis management and emergency response in our country.

The frustration of motorists is palpable, and it raises the question: Why are we not utilising available resources, such as the army, to help manage the flow of vehicles efficiently?

Mobilising military personnel to assist in directing traffic could alleviate congestion significantly, ensuring that vehicles can access the northbound lanes promptly.

The absence of a clear and effective emergency response plan is alarming. In a situation where traffic congestion spirals out of control, a simple, deployable solution should be in place to address the crisis within minutes.

Yet, the recurring sentiment of hopelessness – embodied in the tagline “no help is coming soon – reflects a broader issue regarding public trust in our infrastructure and governance.

Communities need to see actionable plans that demonstrate preparedness and responsiveness. Developing a comprehensive traffic management strategy, which includes a rapid deployment protocol for emergencies, should be a priority for authorities.

Regular drills and co-ordination between emergency services and local law enforcement can ensure that when crises arise, they respond swiftly and effectively.

Citizens deserve assurance that our leaders are actively working to improve our infrastructure and emergency response capabilities. It is vital for fostering a sense of security and trust among the populace, ultimately leading to a more resilient society.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail