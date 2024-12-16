THA education secretary mourns 'mother, teacher' Morris-Julian

Minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian. - File photo

THA Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett has described the deaths of Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children as heartbreaking.

The D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and her children died in a house fire at Farfan Street, Arima, early on the morning of December 16.

In a Facebook post on December 16, Hackett said, "Lisa was someone I saw as a mother and a teacher first! Before she became a public figure, she was shaping lives, nurturing minds, and giving of herself to others.

"To me, that’s how she will always be remembered: someone whose legacy is rooted in care, compassion, and the desire to uplift those around her."

Hackett said Morris-Julian's political views did not align with hers, but: "I could never overlook her humanity, her love for her family and her belief in the power of education.

>

"As a fellow teacher, I understand the passion she carried for moulding young lives and the sacrifices she made to serve her community."

She said apart from the hurt her loved ones are feeling, her loss will also be felt among "the countless lives she touched throughout her journey."

She extended condolences to her friends and family, adding, "I cannot imagine the weight of your grief, but I pray that you find strength and solace in the love and prayers of a nation that mourns with you."

She said Morris-Julian's death is "a stark reminder of how fragile life is. It inspires us to hold our loved ones closer, to cherish the moments we have, and to never take them for granted."

The Office of the Chief Secretary posted on social media, "Her death leaves an indelible void, not only in the lives of her family, friends, and colleagues but in the heart of TT, where her service and dedication made an enduring impact.

"May their souls find eternal peace, and may their loved ones be surrounded by strength and comfort during this time of unimaginable grief."