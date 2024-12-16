Social media impact on adolescents

A phone displaying social media apps. Photo source: teenvogue.com

THE EDITOR: In today’s digital era, smartphones and social media platforms have become virtual companions for adolescents. These platforms not only connect users with friends and trending gossip, but also immerse them in the lives of influencers, celebrities and global events.

As adolescents increasingly turn to social media for communication and interaction, it is clear that these platforms play a vital role in their psychosocial development (Seneka et al 2022).

The 2000s witnessed significant rise in social media use, a trend that coincided with alarming rises in mental heath issues and suicide rates among youth, often dubbed digital natives or Generation Z (Twenge et al 2019). While the precise causes of these mental health challenges remain elusive, numerous studies have found that social media engagement can be a critical contributor.

Consequently, there is a growing concern among scholars and the public about the amount of time adolescents spend on these platforms, their online activities, and the adverse effects on their overall well-being.

Additionally, research findings indicate that social media can have both positive and negative effects on adolescents’ well-being.

On the positive side, social media use increases communication abilities, self-expression, self-exploration, skill development, and networking capabilities.

Multiple studies suggest that individuals had a positive relationship with social media when actively interacting with family and close friends, having a social support system, a sense of society/community, and life satisfaction.

On the other hand, the drawbacks of social media use include the risk of peer pressure, poor social interaction, unsupervised social relations, cyberbullying, inappropriate content, sleep deprivation, anxiety, low self-esteem, internet addiction, depression, social isolation, exploitation, phishing and sexual harassment, dissatisfaction with body image and with real life, and impaired school performance.

Thus, the questions posed in numerous reports is: Who is the most vulnerable or at risk when using social media platforms, and why do some adolescents benefit from social media while others are negatively affected?

A study has found that adolescents may be at risk due to specific characteristics such as anxiety, a strong desire for performance, a yearning for self-improvement, and the need to connect with peers who share similar interests online to develop a sense of belonging (Li et al, 2021).

Furthermore, Winston et al (2022) observed that adolescents who frequently engage in broadcasting activities on social media face the highest risks of self-harm, anxiety, depression, and poor overall well-being (mental, social, and emotional) one year later.

The literature found that five indicators – loneliness, depression, anxiety, social comparison, and fear of missing out – were positively related to high social media usage and a decline in individuals' well-being.

Therefore, research has suggested that social media can affect adolescents based on various factors, including their characteristics, online activities, the amount of time spent online, the type of interactions, and parenting styles and mediation. These findings emphasise the need to address adolescents' social media use and its impacts on their psychosocial well-being.

Recently, Australia’s parliament passed a law prohibiting children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, aiming to address the online safety of young people and their mental health. However, implementing such a law poses significant challenges, particularly regarding age verification.

How will the government and social media platforms ensure that users under 16 cannot access these sites? Tech-savvy children may find ways to bypass these restrictions, and parents who disagree with the ban might provide their children access to their own accounts. This raises questions about the efficacy of the ban and whether it can be effective in other countries.

In my research targeting 24 adolescents (aged ten-19) in TT, I aimed to understand the impact of social media on adolescents’ psychosocial well-being. This micro-sociological study highlights the need to address these issues at their root.

For example, implementing media literacy programmes has proven successful in addressing challenges faced by young people. These programmes should be incorporated into the curriculum to educate youth on how to navigate various issues they may encounter online, such as body image concerns.

The objectives of these programmes should include fostering discussions about social media usage and giving young people the opportunity to question the motivations behind social media advertising, the role of influencers, and the effects of weight loss and fitness challenges, especially concerning the lack of diversity.

In other words, media literacy interventions aim to equip individuals with the skills necessary to become critical consumers of media. Recognising the potential impact of social media is essential for fostering healthier online habits and promoting overall well-being.

SAFIA KING

via e-mail