Political parties mourn Morris-Julian's death

Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian and her son Jesiah. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s political divides dissolved into shared grief on December 16 as the nation mourned the tragic deaths of MP for D'Abadie/Omeara Lisa Morris-Julian and her two children in an early-morning house fire.

Morris-Julian, her six-year-old son Jesiah and 25-year-old daughter Xianne died in the fire at their home on Farfan St, Arima.

Messages of condolence poured in from across the political spectrum, united in sorrow over the devastating loss.

"The People’s National Movement has been plunged into shock and deep mourning," the PNM said in a statement, signed by general secretary and Morris-Julian’s parliamentary colleague Foster Cummings.

"Upon learning her passing, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed his devastation at the awful tragedy and lamented the loss of one of the PNM’s finest representatives. He recalled her humility and her very caring disposition, and pledged to support the Morris and Julian families in the difficult days ahead."

Rowley, Cummings, Arima MP Penelope Beckles and several other government representatives visited the site. Camille Robinson-Regis, MP for Arouca/Maloney was inconsolable when she arrived.

Morris-Julian served as the MP for D'Abadie/O'Meara from the 2020 general election until her death and held the role of Minister in the Ministry of Education.

She was also selected to contest the seat in next year’s general elections.

She was the mayor of Arima from 2016 to 2020, before entering the Parliament, having earlier served as deputy mayor and councillor.

Her political journey began in 2013 when she was elected councillor for Arima Central, representing the PNM. She advanced to deputy mayor in 2015 and became mayor the following year.

Morris-Julian also served as chairman (North) of the PNM’s National Women’s League.

The opposition United National Congress (UNC) also expressed sadness. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of Minister Lisa Morris-Julian and two close relatives," said UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo.

"On behalf of our political leader and the entire party, we extend our deepest condolences to her family and pray that God grants them the strength to go through this extremely difficult time. May their souls rest in eternal peace."

Political boundaries further faded as the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) urged the public to unite in compassion. "This profound loss has left TT in shock and sorrow," said NTA leader Gary Griffith.

He condemned attempts to politicise the tragedy, calling for respect and empathy.

"We remind the public that political opponents are not enemies. Let us reflect on our shared humanity and stand together as a nation in grief.

"The NTA rejects any negativity, speculation or baseless narratives surrounding this tragedy. It is also disheartening to see some using this moment to push political agendas and spread unfounded claims about burglar-proofing, fire service delays and water supply issues – all before the facts are known. Attempts to link Lisa’s passing to politics, spirituality or agenda-driven motives are disrespectful, unkind, irresponsible and insensitive."

The Congress of the People (COP) echoed Griffith’s sentiments, urging collective reflection and solidarity. "We ask that as a nation we take a minute of silence and bow our hearts in prayer as we ask for strength for those so bereaved," said COP leader Kirt Sinnette.

Morris-Julian was remembered as a committed public servant throughout her political career.