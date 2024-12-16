NGC Green to build new CNG station in La Brea

Point Fortin Taxi Drivers’ Association president John David makes a point at the proposed new location for the CNG station in La Brea to NGC Green’s Roger Sant communications manager, left, and Anna-Alisa Goindoo, sales and marketing manager. - Photo courtesy NGC

A new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station is set to be constructed south of the Union Industrial Estate in La Brea, promising significant benefits for the driving public in Trinidad’s southwestern peninsula.

NGC Green, the entity heading the project, said in a media release it plans to build and run the new facility, which will be built between Vessigny and Vance River.

The release said the strategic location allows for easy access from both the new Point Fortin Archibald-De Leon Highway and the Southern Main Road, enhancing connectivity for drivers.

The station, which will open daily, is expected to feature a modern, cashless payment system to provide greater convenience for drivers.

"The construction is projected to span at least two years, taking into account the necessary regulatory approvals and construction timelines," NGC Green said.

>

The announcement follows two months of active discussions between NGC Green and the Point Fortin to San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association.

During this period, multiple potential sites were evaluated.

"The site’s proximity to the natural gas pipeline at the Union Industrial Estate and accessibility for vehicular traffic played a key role in the final decision," the release said.

John David, president of the Point Fortin to San Fernando Taxi Drivers Association, said, "This new CNG station is a much-needed development for the motoring public in the southwestern peninsula.

"We appreciate NGC Green listening to our concerns and this decision to provide a CNG supply closer to home. This station will save our drivers time and money and will allow us to serve the public even better."

The push for CNG as a preferred fuel is driven by its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits, at just $1 per litre equivalent. CNG is the most economical vehicular fuel option, said the release.

It said CNG emits approximately 30 per cent less harmful emissions than traditional fuels.

Since the launch of the CNG initiative in 2014 up to November 2024, an estimated 97,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been saved.

The release said the new CNG station in La Brea is expected to support the continued shift towards cleaner, cheaper energy alternatives for the driving public.

>