Bangladesh edge Windies in T20 opener

West Indies captain Rovman Powell. -

KINGSTOWN: Bangladesh opened their three-match Twenty20 series against West Indies with a tight seven-run win on December 15.

At 61-7 in the 12th over the West Indies looked a long-shot to get close to Bangladesh's 147-6 off 20 overs, but some lusty hitting from captain Rovman Powell got the hosts within ten runs from victory in the 20th over.

But Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (2-18) produced a stunning last over and dismissed Powell (60 off 35 balls), and two balls later ended the match by bowling Alzarri Joseph with the final delivery to leave the West Indies reply at 140 all out.

Mahedi Hasan took 4-13 from four overs for the tourists, including four of the West Indies’ top five batters.

Earlier, opener Soumya Sarkar top-scored for Bangladesh with a breezy 43 from 32 balls, with two boundaries and three sixes.

Handy lower-order batting contributions from Jaker Ali (27 from 27 balls), Shamim Hossain (27 from 13 balls) and Mahedi Hasan (26 not out from 24 balls) lifted Bangladesh to 147-6 from their 20 overs.

Akeal Hosein (2-13) and Obed McCoy (2-30) both took two wickets each for the West Indies after they had won the coin toss and elected to field.

The second match is on December 18 and the third match is on December 20 with all three games to be played at Kingstown, St Vincent.

Scores: BANGLADESH 147-6 in 20 overs (Soumya Sarkar 43, Jaker Ali 27, Shamim Hossain 27, Mahedi Hasan 26 not out; Akeal Hosein 2-13, Obed McCoy 2-30) vs WEST INDIES 140 in 19.5 overs (Rovman Powell 60, Romario Shepherd 22, Johnson Charles 20; Mahedi Hasan 4-13, Hasan Mahmud 2-18, Taskin Ahmed 2-28).