Couva pensioner stabbed to death in home invasion

- File photo

Rishard Khan

A 68-year-old Couva woman was brutally killed during a home invasion on Saturday night.

Aamina Mohammed, 68, was at her Nancy Street, Lisa's Gardens, Couva home taking out food for her husband Nazem, 74, shortly after 7 pm when two masked bandits dressed in dark clothing broke into the house.

Police were told the men tied up the couple and demanded money. One of the men reportedly accused one of the victims' relatives of having owed them money for some time.

The assailants then took off the lights and took Mohammed into a bedroom before leaving.

>

Mohammed's husband was able to free himself and despite calling out for her, she did not respond.

He found her bound and lying on their bed, bleeding from her neck.

He contacted his son Ahmad and police.

Mohammed was taken to the Couva Health Facility where she was pronounced dead at 8.38 pm.

Doctors told police she was stabbed multiple times in her neck.

Investigations are ongoing.

Visiting the home on Sunday morning, her son told Newsday the family was distraught over the incident. He said the assailants made away with around $10,000 and some jewellery.

"The crime is out of control when you could have people making jail saying them ain't fraid that. 'I make jail already.' When you could snuff somebody's life out after you come and you get money and jewellery, wow. These people have no remorse, they have no care. They don't believe in an afterlife. They don't believe in judgement."

He said his parents both grew up in Siparia Old Road and have been together since she was about 17 years old. He said they were inseparable and his father was not dealing well with the tragedy.

>

Sitting on their porch with gates locked shut, neighbours said they were shocked and angered by the incident.

One elderly neighbour, who did not wish to give her name, said Mohammed and her family were good people and were loved by all in the community.