"Carter 9th in World 50m freestyle"

Dylan Carter missed out on the World Aquatics Swimming Championships men’s 50m freestyle final by two hundredths of a second, placing ninth overall when action continued at the Duna Arena in Budapest in Hungary on December 14.

Swimming out of lane five, Carter placed fifth in semi-final two in 20.82 seconds, but his time was just outside the top eight swimmers across both semi-finals.

Racing out of heat 12 in the earlier round, Carter clocked a winning 20.75s. He advanced to the semi-final fifth fastest overall but swam slower than his effort in the heat.

Cayman Islands athlete Jordan Crooks shattered the world record in heat ten by blasting to a 20.08s finish, advancing as the fastest qualifier.

Carter is yet to medal at the short course championships having earlier opted out of the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle semi-finals.

Meanwhile, TT’s Zuri Ferguson returns to the pool on December 15 for the preliminary round of the women’s 200m backstroke.

Ferguson has already set four national records at the meet, having clocked 27.83s in the 50m backstroke — the first TT female to dip below the 28-second barrier — on December 12, and then eclipsing the women’s 100m backstroke record by clocking one minute, 00.12 seconds (1:00.12) on December 10.

Both times also shattered the national girls 15-17 records in these events.

Additional, TT’s Nikoli Blackman will vie for a spot in the men’s 200m freestyle final when he lines up in lane five of heat seven on December 15.