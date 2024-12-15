Businessman's father snatched in Bamboo

Cars line up outside the building where Zahir Khan, 71, was abducted the morning of December 14 on Jamurath Street, Bamboo Settlement #1. - Faith Ayoung

THE FATHER of businessman who owns several cellphone store branches was snatched from his Bamboo Settlement #1, Valsayn home on December 14.

And residents are calling on the police to act quickly to find Zahir Khan.

When Newsday visited Khan’s home around 4 pm there were several men standing around the yard talking and looking at the screen of a tablet, and several women sitting on a couch just inside the front door.

One man loudly and sternly told Newsday they had no comment as any information would be sensitive. He added that a press release would be sent out at some point.

Police say Khan was 69 but a family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Newsday he was 71.

The same relative, who lives in the same area, said Khan had hired a man to powerwash the yard of an apartment building he owns so the gate was open. Khan's home is just off the ramp leading to Bamboo Settlement #1 and is on a dead-end street.

Around 11 am, a black Nissan Tiida hatchback car reversed up Jamurath Street to the building and three men rushed out of the car and dragged Khan along the ground and stuffed him in the back seat of the vehicle.

He said because of the loud noise of the power washer, the helper did not notice Khan was being taken, and when he turned around, one of the men fired a gunshot at the worker.

He said Khan would often handle cash for his son, Fairuz Khan, who had a successful cellphone business with several branches across Trinidad, trading under Cell4Less.

Although the son did not live on the compound, he believed the criminals were watching the movements of both men, and abducted Khan to get money from Fairuz.

He said that morning he had a spark of intuition that something was going to happen and he told his wife to close the gate to their home and to be careful.

“Every day somebody throwing a body outside in the bush or the side of the road. You have to be cautious. You have to watch yourself, everybody who coming in the gate and the cars the park up in the neighbourhood.”

He said he was worried about his relative and scared his abductors were hurting him. He hoped the police would find Khan soon.

A long-time resident called on the police to “step up” and do something about crime in the country.

He said it was sad to see people in the Bamboo being targeted as he had also heard criminals were targeting businessmen making them pay tax so they would not be robbed. He said it was happening for a while but no one seemed to be doing anything about it. The criminals were not being punished by the law.

“The police officers, they are not performing as they should. It seems as if the underworld is taking over the country little by little. They are getting more brazen and nobody says anything.”

He believed the kidnappings would keep on happening because there was no resistance to the criminals.

He added that Khan’s abduction was heartbreaking for the villagers as Khan’s family owned a shop at one point and they assisted people in the Bamboo for decades.

Another man, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Khan was a “good fella” who did a lot of charity for people in the area and distributed hampers during Christmas.

He expressed concern for Khan and hoped he would be returned to his family without harm.

One man blamed the police for the kidnapping, asking how the police could find the criminals who stole the bracelet of the Health Minister in September so quickly after the robbery, when they rarely arrested the criminals who distressed the average citizen.

In a WhatsApp message, DCP Suzette Martin, who is in charge of intelligence and investigations, assured that the safety and well-being of the victims was the highest priority of the police.

“Our officers, in collaboration with specialised units, have been working tirelessly to ensure a peaceful resolution. No ransom demand has been made to this time.

“To the public, I ask for your patience and co-operation. We are asking anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward immediately. Your help could be crucial in bringing this to a safe conclusion.”

She added that the police would not rest until the victims were safe and the perpetrators brought to justice.

“Our department is fully committed to addressing this matter with all necessary resources, and we will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.”

Khan’s was the second abduction in less than a month.

On November 21, businessman Shastri Rampersad was taken at gunpoint in front of his house, opposite his business place, Jit’s Quarry, in Lendore Village, Chaguanas.

His unresolved case was classified as a kidnapping as an undisclosed ransom demand was made for his safe return.

Several specialised units including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Special Investigations Unit, the divisional gang and intelligence units have been deployed to assist in locating Khan.