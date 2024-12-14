US embassy shares PM's concerns over Newsday article

The Prime Minister speaks to reporters at a post-cabinet media briefing on December 12. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE -

The Prime Minister has responded to the Opposition Leader’s comments on his refusal to answer questions about the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) signed between the US and TT.

At a post-Cabinet media briefing on December 12, Dr Rowley said he was “disturbed” by a Newsday article titled Government signs agreement as White House ups pressure on Maduro – US can put troops in TT.

The article said the government had signed five agreements with the US, at least two of which allow for US troops to be stationed in in this country in the event of any conflict in Venezuela if the TT government gives permission.

Rowley repeatedly failed to answer questions about the provisions which speak to any such arrangement.

He, instead, accused Newsday of misinterpreting the agreement and insisted his government would not support any such move by the US.

He did not offer his own interpretation of the provision.

After the briefing, Persad-Bissessar criticised Rowley for refusing to explain the details of the signed agreements.

She said, "Once again, Prime Minister Rowley and his senior cabinet members are engaging in a questionable game of obfuscation, which is in keeping with their hallmark of lacking transparency and accountability in government."

She called on Rowley to explain the part of the agreement that states that the SOFA will facilitate “interoperability between the two countries armed forces.”

"It is not enough for PM Rowley to deem this interpretation wrong, but then refuse to explain or clarify what it entails."

Persad-Bissessar also took issue with the timing of the agreements.

"By January 2025, there will be a new president and government in the US – that of President-elect Donald Trump. It makes sense, therefore, to wait to see what the policies of this new government are."

Rowley responded on Facebook on December 13 describing Persad-Bissessar as “Chief Misinformer and Ready Mischief-maker.”

He accused her of supporting irresponsible publications about the SOFA and said, “She is interested in destructive mischief if she believes it can help her politics.

“She demands that the agreement be made public. This is the same agreement that was initiated under the Manning government and which was in existence during 2010-2015 when she was Prime Minister and should have been chairing the National Security Council.”

The US embassy says it also shares the Prime Minister’s concerns about Newsday’s December 12 article.

A spokesperson at the embassy told Newsday SOFA was a standard agreement that allowed for military-to-military engagement between TT and the US.

“It allows TT security agencies to have a relationship with the US so as to improve the quality of TT’s security services. It establishes a culture of maintenance, and allows the US to assist TT’s security services with maintenance and training.

The spokesperson added the SOFA has been in place since 2007 and suggested it helped to facilitate good relations between both countries.

“The US is committed to providing humanitarian assistance and disaster mitigation and response. That is what we do, as good partners and neighbours. The focus of the just-completed Caribbean Nations Security Conference (Cansec) centred on a regional approach to respond to natural disasters and crises.”

“On December 10, US Southern Command (Southcom) Admiral Alvin Holsey donated disaster relief equipment and supplies, including a five-ton truck, cots, television monitors, generators, chain saws, and other tools, supplies, and protective equipment to aid in disaster relief. The donation, valued at US$100,000, went to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, the Borough of Siparia, and the Cedros district.