Police identify body with bullets found near Piarco

- File photo

A body discovered along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway (CRH) near Oropune Gardens on the morning of December 13 has been identified as Roy George Stanley, 65.

Police said officers of the Piarco Police Station received reports of loud explosions being heard along the westbound lane of the CRH near the Holiday Inn Express around 5.45 am.

At the scene they found Stanley lying motionless on his back with half of his body on the grass and the other on the roadway. He was dressed in a green jersey, a reflective vest, long blue jeans and a pair of rubber boots.

The district medical officer pronounced Stanley dead and ordered an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators recovered three spent shells, one of which had Trinidad and Tobago Regiment markings on it.

