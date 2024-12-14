Makaira Wallace 14th in women's sprint at first UCI class one event

FILE PHOTO: Makaira Wallace -

In her first elite UCI class one event, Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Makaira Wallace placed 14th in the women’s sprint in Grenchen, Switzerland, on December 13.

After qualifying 14th fastest of 20 riders, with a time of 11.343 seconds, in the opening flying 200m round, Wallace defeated Bajan Amber Joseph in the 1/16 ride-off.

Up against English speedster Lowri Thomas in the 1/8 final, Wallace was out-paced and eliminated, but would have gained a wealth of experience as a transitioning junior to senior sprinter in 2025.

Wallace returns to the track on December 14 in the keirin. She races out of heat two of three.

Additionally, Wallace’s coach Njisane Phillip rolled back the years when he lined up in the men’s keirin first round. He place fifth in heat three while compatriot Devante Laurence was sixth in heat six.

Both riders contested the first round repechage, but could not make it to the second round. They each placed fourth.

Phillip and Laurence also line up in the men’s sprint qualifying on December 14.