"A strategyfor mentalhealth care"

A strategy for mental health care

THE EDITOR: I write to express deep concern about the growing mental health crisis affecting our nation, particularly our children and adolescents. It is disheartening to witness the increasing number of individuals struggling with mental health issues, often without adequate access to timely and appropriate care.

While our hospitals offer essential mental health services, the burden on these facilities is immense, leading to long wait times and delayed treatment. Many families, especially those in rural and underserved areas, face significant challenges in accessing specialised care, often requiring long and arduous journeys to distant hospitals.

To address this pressing issue I propose a comprehensive mental health strategy that includes the integration of mental health units within our community health centres. By establishing these units we can significantly improve access to mental health care for people of all ages, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographic location.

These units should be staffed by qualified mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers. They should provide a range of services, such as:

* Initial assessments and diagnoses

* Counselling and therapy

* Medication management

* Crisis intervention

* Referrals for specialised care

By decentralising mental health services, we can reduce the strain on our hospitals, improve patient outcomes, and promote early intervention, which is crucial for addressing mental health conditions effectively.

Additionally, the required staff must be on call on the specific days the care is to be given. Staff cannot be absent.

I urge Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to prioritise mental health and allocate the necessary resources to establish the units in health centres throughout the country. By doing so we can build a healthier and more compassionate society for all.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail

