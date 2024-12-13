Williamsville man, 36, jailed for having gun, ammo

- File photo

A 36-year-old Williamsville man held in February 2023 at a guest house has been jailed after a San Fernando magistrate found him guilty of having a gun and ammunition.

On December 11, magistrate Lisa Singh-Phillip, presiding in the First Court, found Joshua Ramadhar guilty of the charges.

A police statement on December 12 said she sentenced him to four years with hard labour for the gun, and three years hard labour for the ammunition.

The sentences are to run concurrently, which means he will serve four years.

Officers from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Task Force arrested Ramadhar on February 9, 2023, in a human trafficking, intelligence-led operation.

>

Having obtained a warrant, the officers searched the bar and guest house in the Claxton Bay area, where Ramadhar was employed.

They found on him a Colt revolver with five rounds of .38 mm ammunition and arrested him.

The police charged him three days later, on February 12, 2023.