Steelbands, players get more $$ for Carnival 2025

Katzenjammers players have fun during their 2023 Panorama-winning performance at Parade Grounds, Bacolet. - File photo

THE Tourism, Culture and Arts Ministry has announced that approval has been granted for unsponsored steelbands and steelpan players to receive increased grant funding.

A press release from the ministry said these measures have been introduced in preparation for Carnival 2025 with the aim of enhancing participation in Panorama and enhancing inclusivity within the steelband community.

This funding will be available to each of the 54 single-pan bands and 96 conventional bands entering the competition.

The grant allocation for single-pan bands has increased from $7,500 to $10,000.

The grant allocation for conventional bands has increased from $15,000 to $20,000

The remittance provided to players has also increased from $500 to $800.

To be eligible players must: be a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago; have a valid national ID or other legitimate identification; be registered with an eligible steelband; perform with a band through to the preliminary round of the Panorama competition.

Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell said, “This increase in funding to the unsponsored steelbands and to the individual steelpan players reiterates our strengthened commitment to the steelband community.

“Steelband music is an integral part of our cultural heritage and we are proud to invest in the pannists and bands that help bring this vibrant tradition to life. With these grants, we aim to provide the necessary tools and assistance for steelband players to continue their artistry, expand their reach and make lasting contributions to the music world and to TT's cultural heritage.”