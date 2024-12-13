Singing judge entertains south lawyers at dinner

Singing judge Justice Robin Mohammed looks at his phone to get the lyrics to Baron’s Come Go. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

JUSTICE Robin Mohammed traded his judicial robes for a mike, transforming himself into a singer, at the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) annual Christmas dinner.

Decked in a simple suit, he departed from the stern face, reserved for the hallowed halls of the courtroom, yet maintained his dignity with some controlled dance moves as he got down, singing Christmas carols, one of Baron’s soca parang, Come Go, and an East Indian selection.

Of course, he relied on his phone to ensure he had the right lyrics to imitate the “sweet soca man.”

It was the ASL’s first dinner in five years, as a result of the pandemic, and a rare opportunity for members of the legal profession who have been confined to online practice ever since to be in one room together and enjoy the festive moments. It was held at Paria Suites Hotel, San Fernando, on November 22.

ASL president Saira Lackan reminisced about the “good old days” before the pandemic. She said it seemed like an eternity since colleagues would sit together at the bar table teasing each other while waiting for their matters to be called. Sitting in the cafeteria, having coffee, talking and laughing was a practice greatly missed.

Those present all wished for the courts to be reopened so attorneys could continue to socialise and foster camaraderie to ensure that a sense of community remained.

“Social events have always been a cornerstone of our profession, and it continues to provide opportunities for networking, mentorship and mutual support.

“Tonight is a celebration of fellowship. As president, I say that our organisation, which has been in existence for almost 40 years, remains committed to being a vibrant and dynamic force within the legal community,” Lackan said.

In addition to dinner and dancing to DJ music and Los Ruisenores Parang band, ASL also honoured past presidents over the last ten years – Michael Rooplal (2019-2024), Ramesh Deena (2018-2019), Rashard Khan (2017-2018) and Imran Khan (2014-2017).