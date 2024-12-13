Pastor calls for silence, compassion at slain woman's funeral in Couva

Mourners console each other at the funeral service of murder victim Sherry Ann Roett, held at David Guide and Son Chapel, Couva on December 13. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

REFERRING to the adage "silence is golden," a religious leader officiating at the funeral of a murdered woman has called on people to embrace silence during this difficult time for the grieving family.

Pastor Victor Bowen repeatedly called on mourners not to discuss things that would cause harm and anguish to relatives.

He said, "The best thing you can do is be silent. If they speak, you listen; if they cry, you cry; if they smile, you smile. This Christmas is cancelled (for the grieving family). New Year's, worse yet, cancelled."

Bowen said the best way to stand with them is to stand with them.

"Her family was her everything. It is hard, and yes, we will question God in times of grief. It will take time. If God does not will something, it cannot be done."

>

He spoke at the funeral of mother of two Sherry Ann Roett, 46, at David Guide and Son Chapel in Couva on December 13.

Roett's body was found near a fish stall at Carli Bay in Couva on December 9. The self-employed merchandiser was initially believed to have died by suicide.

However, an autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

The pastor spoke of the pain of the victim's two teenage children.

He said people may give them all the consolation in the world, but not even a psychologist can help them, because the grief of losing their mother blocked off every word.

Bowen stressed the importance of kindness and called on mourners to be mindful of what they had to say in paying tributes.

"I beg of you, please let your words be kind, and if you know you have anguish in your heart, do not share it on this platform, because it may cause more hurt."

He prayed for justice, and to the perpetrator, he added: "You will pay a price."

>

He shared the grief of losing his wife 29 years ago and having to care for a newborn and other children.

Bowen encouraged the family to be as giving as Roett was, and to cook and feed the poor on the 40th day after her death.

A relative identified only as Christi delivered the eulogy. She said Roett lived a life filled with adventure, joy and purpose.

Roett always spoke highly of her two sons.

Christi went on: "Sherry loved children and family, including her nieces and nephews. Her van was always full of snacks and surrounded by children. They would spot her from afar, and she was always buying treats like mollies. She loved little children.

"Family was the core of her life, and she had an extraordinary desire to bring everyone together. It was a reflection of her kind soul. Her laughter was contagious, and her energy was boundless and inspiring."

Holding back tears, Christi added that Roett repeatedly taught others to live boldly and cherish happiness in the little things.

"Today, as we say goodbye, let us not dwell on the sadness of her passing. Let us honour her by living a life of love and adventure."

>

Another mourner called Roett a warrior and brave woman.

"She was strong yet graceful. She worked like a man, but carried herself like a lady. She had qualities I admired deeply, and she taught me that I could do anything I set my mind to," the woman said.

"You were such a charismatic and excellent saleswoman, and you always boasted about your sons.

"I promise to work hard and make your memory proud.

"I pray that we get justice and that the person who did this to you is held accountable. I am sorry it had to end this way."

No one has been arrested in connection with her murder. Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police are investigating.