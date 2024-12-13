IDA chastises Chief Sec for calling PM house slave

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus -

INNOVATIVE Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus has chastised Chief Secretary and Tobago People’s Party leader Farley Augustine for calling the Prime Minister a house slave.

Augustine did so at a news conference and on Facebook on December 9 after the failure of the main Tobago autonomy bill in the Parliament.

During debate on the pieces of legislation, the House of Representatives passed the Tobago Island Government Bill 2021 by a vote of 20-10 but failed to pass the Constitution (Amendment) Tobago Self Government Bill 2020.

The latter did not get the special three-fourths majority for passage as 21 members voted for the bill and 16 opposition members voted against.

At a news conference on December 11 at the IDA’s headquarters in Scarborough, Tsoiafatt Angus said the party supported the Opposition’s rejection of the Constitution (Amendment) Tobago Self-Government Bill 2020 as the legislation did not reflect the wishes of Tobagonians.

She also slammed Augustine describing the Prime Minister as a house slave.

“And if that wasn’t bad enough (the failure of the main Tobago autonomy bill), you have now resorted to describing the Prime Minister in deeply offensive language – language that is unbecoming of a leader who is entrusted with representing Tobagonians.”

Tsoiafatt Angus added, “Tobagonians don’t like that kind of behaviour and if some Tobagonians want to behave like that, we don’t condone it and we are not condoning what you said either.

“Your choice words continuously demonstrate your lack of leadership skills and statesmanship and undermines the respectful discourse essential in our political landscape.”

She asked, “How can you sit down and have meaningful conversations with the Prime Minister after you have called him those derogatory terms? You are not helping the matters. At the end of the day, we are Trinidad and Tobago and the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary are supposed to sit down and have conversations about the meaningful development of Tobago and to see how we can forward that conversation with the support of central government.”

Historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis and Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke are among those who have also criticised Augustine for calling Dr Rowley a house slave.

Tsoiafatt Angus said Augustine continues to embarrass Tobagonians.

“I am here to tell you, Farley, you have failed Tobago.”

The IDA, she said, is calling for a “new, inclusive team” to take charge of the autonomy process.

“It cannot be just party loyalists. We need to have a mix of voices, people who really care about Tobago and have ideas for us to push forward.

“We propose assembling a proper team, a diverse and inclusive group that represents all voices in Tobago, including civil society, experts and members across the political spectrum. This team must lead broad-based consultations, ensuring every Tobagonian has a say in shaping our autonomy.”

Tsoiafatt Angus said if given the mandate to lead, the IDA will prioritise the people of Tobago above all else.

“We will fight for your governance that reflects you needs, your aspirations and your dreams. We will build systems that ensure accountability, promote transparency and empower communities to take charge of your futures. Tobago’s best days are ahead of us. But only if we have the courage to demand better and the determination to work for it.”

She said Tobago needs leadership that listens, brings people together and comes up with solutions that makes sense.

“We need to sit down with all stakeholders, the executive, the minority, government, opposition. But most of all, we need to sit down with the people and have proper consultations with them.

“You will be amazed about where the people want to take the governance structure now in Tobago. But we need to hear from communities on how they wish to govern themselves – the fishermen, the farmers, the business owners, the youth. Everyone must have a say.”