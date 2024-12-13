Farley mustapologiseto nobody

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - David Reid

THE EDITOR: I agree, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine should apologise – he should apologise to absolutely nobody.

We live in a democracy and we cannot tell anyone what to say and what not to say.

We also cannot be so soft and ask everybody to apologise when they feel offended. That is the cold hard fact of life.

Also, why is it that any affiliated citizen can have their say and not be called on to apologise, whereas everybody else, especially any UNC-affiliated citizen, is called upon to apologise when they make statements in public?

PNM people could do as they please, say what they like, and nothing they ever say is racist, insulting, immoral or unpatriotic.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas