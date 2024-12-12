Zuri Ferguson sets new national 50m backstroke record in Hungary

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zuri Ferguson. -

ZURI Ferguson shattered another national record at the World Aquatics Short Course Championships in Hungary, this time, in the women’s 50-metre backstroke.

At the Duna Arena in Budapest on December 12, Ferguson, 17, became the first TT female to dip below the 28-second barrier in this event when she clocked 27.83 seconds in heat three of six.

Her fifth-place finish, however, was not good enough to advance to the semi-finals. Ferguson’s time was 32nd fastest against 56 starters.

Her swim erased both the national open record of 28.69s set by Ornella Walker in November 2024 and the girls' 15-17 record of 29.30s from July 2018.

On December 10, Ferguson eclipsed the national 100m backstroke record by clocking one minute, 00.12 seconds (1:00.12) in heat four of seven. Her time was 35th fastest over 63 starters and bettered the Walker’s previous mark of 1:01.92. Ferguson’s time also set another 15-17 record.

She resumes her short course quest on December 15 in the 200m back. She vies for a semi-final spot in lane five of heat two of five.

Meanwhile, Dylan Carter was again a non-starter in the men’s 50m backstroke. He was scheduled to compete in heat six.

Carter’s absence comes on the heels of him opting out of the 100m freestyle semi-final on December 11, reportedly “to take a strategic rest to focus on the 50m backstroke.”

Carter concludes his short course medal quest on December 14 when he lines up in heat 12, lane five of the men’s 50m freestyle.