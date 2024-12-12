Xmas visit to Columbia turns fatal

Colombian security personnel examine the America Airlines plane wreckage. -

On December 20, 1995, at approximately 9.41 pm, an American Airlines Boeing 757-200 aircraft on a flight from Miami to Alfonso Bonilla Aragón International Airport in Cali, Colombia, crashed into a mountain in Buga, Colombia, killing 151 of the 155 passengers and all eight crew members.

On board were passengers returning for the Christmas holiday, vacationers and business people.

A winter storm in the northeast US led the airline to delay departure for 30 minutes to allow connecting passengers to board the flight. Seasonal congestion caused a further delay, and the flight departed approximately two hours late.

Cali's air traffic controllers had no functional secondary surveillance radar (SSR) to monitor the Boeing 757, as it had been blown up in 1992 by the guerrilla group FARC.

Cali's approach uses several navigational radio beacons to guide pilots around the mountains and canyons surrounding the area.

The geographical co-ordinates of these beacons were pre-programmed into the aircraft flight-management system (FMS) navigation computer. The FMS could give pilots detailed guidance on exactly where to climb, turn and descend all the way from Miami to Cali’s airport.

Since the wind was calm, Cali's controllers asked the pilots whether they wanted to fly a non-precision straight-in approach to runway 19, rather than coming around for a precision ILS-approach to runway 01.

The pilots agreed to the straight-in approach, hoping to make up some time.

They then inadvertently cleared all the programmed-approach waypoints from the flight plan in the aircraft FMS. When the controller asked them to report passing over the Tulua VOR (identified as ULQ) north of Cali, it was no longer programmed in, so they had to find the VOR identifier "ULQ" in their approach chart.

In the meantime, they extended the aircraft's speed brakes to slow it down.

By the time they had selected the Tulua VOR identifier "ULQ" in the FMS flight plan, they had already passed over it.

They then tried to select the next approach waypoint Rozo in the FMS. But the Rozo non-directional beacon (NDB) was identified as "R" in their approach chart – but not in the FMS, whose database used a different naming convention and identified it as "ROZO."

Colombia had also duplicated the identifier "R" for the Romeo NDB near Bogotá, 150 nautical miles away. This was inconsistent with the ICAO standard, which only allows duplication of identifiers if the beacons are over 600 nautical miles apart.

By selecting "R," the captain made the autopilot start flying a course to Bogotá, so the plane turned east in a wide semicircle.

The pilots tried to correct this by turning back to the south.

By the time the error was detected, the aircraft was in a valley running roughly north-south, parallel to the one they should have been in.

The pilots had to put the aircraft on a collision course with a 9,800-foot mountain.

Twelve seconds before it hit the mountain, El Diluvio (the Deluge), the ground-proximity warning system (GPWS) activated, warning of an imminent terrain collision and sounding an alarm.

Within a second, the first officer disengaged the autopilot, and the captain tried to climb clear of the mountain.

Within two seconds of the warning, take-off power was selected, and in the next second the aircraft pitch was increased, causing activation of the stick shaker, which mechanically vibrates the control yoke to warn the flight crew of an imminent aerodynamic stall.

When take-off power was selected, neither pilot had remembered to disengage the previously deployed speed brakes, which were now fully extended and significantly reduced the rate of climb.

At 9.41 pm, the aircraft struck trees at about 8,920 feet above sea level, on the east side of the mountain.

The last record on the flight data recorder indicated that the plane was flying at 187 knots, with a pitch attitude of almost 28 degrees.

The crash was 5.2 nautical miles south of Tulua VOR and 15 nautical miles north of the approach end of runway 19 at the airport.

Initially, the aircraft cleared the summit, but struck the trees with its tail, and crashed shortly after the summit.

Five passengers, all seated within two rows of each other, survived the initial impact, but one died two days later of his injuries.

The Special Administrative Unit of Civil Aeronautics of Colombia investigated the crash.

The investigations revealed neither the Boeing fixed-base simulator nor the flight-management system simulator could be backdriven with the data obtained directly from the aircraft's flight data recorder. As a result, during simulations it could not be accurately determined whether the aircraft would have missed the mountain/treetops if the speed brakes had been retracted during the climb attempt.

However, the final report said if the crew had retracted the speed brakes one second after initiating the escape manoeuvre, the aircraft could have been climbing through a position 150 feet above the impact point, and continued to climb, with the potential to increase its rate of climb and clear the trees at the mountaintop.

In its report, the Civil Aeronautics determined the probable cause of the accident was the flight crew's failure to discontinue the approach into Cali despite numerous cues alerting them to its inadvisability, such as the lack of situational awareness of vertical navigation, proximity to terrain and the relative location of critical radio aids.

Other probable factors were their failure to adequately plan and execute the approach to runway 19, their inadequate use of automation and their failure to revert to basic radio navigation when the flight management system-assisted navigation became confusing and demanded an excessive workload in a very critical phase of the flight.

