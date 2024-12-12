T&TEC: Power restored in Tobago

T&TEC employees work on overhead lines. - File photo

THE Trinidad & Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) says the loss of electricity supply in Tobago on December 11 was caused by “a bus bar fault” at the Scarborough substation.

In a statement on December 12, T&TEC’s corporate communications unit said at 10.21 pm on December 11, the entire island lost electricity supply because of “an issue” that occurred at the Scarborough substation.

“Initiate findings indicate that following the completion of maintenance work on a power transformer at Scarborough, a bus bar fault occurred at the substation, causing a cascade of events which resulted in a loss of generation at the Cove Power Station and the islandwide outage to Tobago,” the communications unit said.

It said restoration work began within 15 minutes and by 12.45 am supply had been restored to all customers.

T&TEC acknowledged the inconvenience to customers and apologised for this “unfortunate incident.”

