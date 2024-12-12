SRC or government out of touch?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The government recently signalled its intent to implement the recommendations of the Salaries Review Commission (SRC), which propose significant salary increases for top public officials, including the Prime Minister and cabinet members. This decision comes amidst economic hardship for a lot of people and ongoing discontent among public sector workers regarding wage negotiations.

The decision to increase salaries for senior government officials has been met with widespread criticism. Many citizens view this move as insensitive, poorly timed and hypocritical given the nation’s current economic struggles and in the middle of calls from the government to “tighten your belt.”

Union leaders and civil society groups have also highlighted the disparity between the substantial increases for high-ranking officials and the minimal adjustments for public servants.

So, one may ask: Why is there such a gulf in salary adjustments for senior public officials and the ordinary public servant? And what formula is the SRC using as opposed to the one that the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) has at his disposal?

Now, some may also say the increases are a reflection of the workload and responsibilities of senior roles, emphasising the need for competitive compensation to attract and retain talent in the public sector.

However, this argument has done little to assuage public anger, especially as citizens grapple with rising living costs, bad roads and a high murder rate.

You can also argue that competitive salaries are essential to attract competent leaders, ensure accountability, and align the remuneration of public officials with their significant responsibilities.

The flip side to that argument, however, raises more questions than answers. Questions such as: What is the framework being used by the SRC to arrive at its figures? How is it measuring the workload of public officials to remuneration? And what are the key performance indicators for each senior official?

Or maybe the SRC is basing its framework purely on the economics that suggest that the salaries require adjustment because they were last raised in 2015 (or thereabouts). If so, the unions representing public servants are duty bound to negotiate for bigger increases. Whichever framework is being utilised, the government’s acceptance of the SRC recommendations appears to be ill-timed at best.

A trait of good leadership is empathy and accepting these raises in the current economic climate sends the wrong message and lacks empathy. With citizens enduring financial struggles and public sector workers receiving modest increases, many view the SRC recommendations as tone-deaf and insensitive.

At this juncture, one can easily argue that our leaders should prioritise empathy and equitable treatment of all workers, particularly during challenging times.

While the debate over the salary increases may have merit, both for and against, there can be no debate about the need for inspiring and empathetic leadership at this time.

The decision to accept the SRC recommendations can appear as self-serving and erode public trust. It can also undermine the moral authority required to govern effectively.

Having stated that, this controversy is poised to play a pivotal role in the 2025 general election. The perception of insensitivity could alienate undecided voters and energise opposition supporters. More so if the government fails to address broader social and economic concerns effectively.

In the end, the SRC recommendations have sparked a critical debate about governance priorities, equity, and leadership. While valid arguments exist both for and against the salary increases, the ultimate test of any government lies in its ability to inspire confidence and trust.

True leadership is not just about financial remuneration, but also about aligning actions with the hopes and hardships of the people. Not in "do as I say but not as I do."

As we approach the 2025 general election, this issue underscores the broader need for a leadership style that reflects sacrifice, vision, and empathy in equal measure. Is it wrong for us as citizens to expect our leaders to demonstrate a deep understanding of our struggles? And to embody the values of sacrifice and service? I think not.

NIGEL TENIA

San Juan