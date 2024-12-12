Soca parang artistes ready to do battle in Valencia

Earl "Nice Man" Haynes -

Eight finalists have been chosen to participate in Valencia Parang Day’s soca parang competition on December 14.

Among the competitors are familiar names in the music arena such as Suzanne Wallace, a former lead vocalist with Sound Revolution and lead singer with Divine Echoes; Angela Ramoutar, a cast member of Divas Calypso Cabaret and chutney soca singer, said a media release.

Also in the line up are Valencia natives Kylon “Kpress” Prescott, Clyde “Lord Have Mercy” Patrong, Shane “Smalls” Mitchell. Earl “Nice Man” Haynes; Ryan “Havatyme” McKenzie, Ingrid “Lady Ingrid” Ignatius round off the list of competitors.

Each performer will perform two songs – a cover version of any parang soca/soca parang and an original composition. The winner would receive the opportunity to record as well as cash, the release said.

The competition, hosted by D Ship Hub Ltd, will take place at Oro Street, Valencia.

“The street will be converted to cultural fair, with food tents and artisan booths. The competition will take place at D Ship Hub and after the competition, folks are invited to stay on at the Backstage Bar,” said Joey Rivers, co-ordinator of the event. “Oro Street has been the location for many celebrations that observe Carnival, Easter, Emancipation, Independence and Republic days. So it’s only fitting that we celebrate another aspect of Valencia’s community.”

Valencia is home to the iconic barbecue pigtail. It is home to legendary calypsonians Bro Valentino and Johnny King. Valencia has been home to many parang legends including the late Sonny Christian and Elario Britto, the release said.

“It is meant to be a heritage village day that shows off all Valencia has to offer,” said Leslie Edwards, owner of D Ship Hub Ltd, the company that is leading the charge on this inaugural event. With support from other neighbouring businesses, Valencia Parang Day will take the form of a heritage village day.

“The Valencia Parang Day is intended to stimulate a sense of community and cultural pride as we want to restore the reputation of our community as a safe one. At the same time, we want to offer an opportunity for others to celebrate their musical talents by earning prizes,” Rivers said.

Valencia Parang Day will start at 6 am with non-stop activity following Sunday Mass. There will a blessing and procession, which flows into dining for lunch and shopping for crafts and culminate with the soca parang competition and after-competition lime.

For further info call 684-3316 or 708-1107.