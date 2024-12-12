Signal Hill edge Arima North in rescheduled SSFL match

The Signal Hill Secondary football team. -

SIGNAL Hill Secondary (21 points) jumped to places to eighth in the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division table on December 9 after getting an exciting 3-2 win against the fifth-placed Arima North Secondary (24 points) in Signal Hill, Tobago.

Signal Hill’s hopes of claiming a national crown were dashed on November 29 when they lost to eventual winners St Benedict’s College in a penalty shootout in the national intercol semifinals.

Signal Hill were able to close off their season on a high, though, with their top-scorer Kyle James netting in the 68th minute to settle the five-goal thriller. Signal Hill jumped out to a 2-0 lead after just 18 minutes through goals from Damario Henry and Nickel Williams.

The “Dial Dynamos” roared back as Darren De Four scored in the 37th minute, before Nkosi Fuentes equalised in the 49th minute.

Arima’s comeback charge was ended later in the second half, as James scored his 12th goal of the league season to give his team something of a consolation win to end their campaign on their return to the premier division.

Only Benedict’s star Derrel Garcia (17 goals) finished with more premier division goals than James this season, with the latter’s goal against Arima taking him level with Fatima College’s Caden Trestrail.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*15*13*2*0*36*7*29*41

Fatima*15*11*2*2*48*14*34*35

Presentation (San Fernando)*15*11*2*2*33*10*23*35

St Anthony's College*15*10*0*5*36*21*15*30

Arima North*15*6*6*3*26*14*12*24

Naparima*15*6*4*5*26*19*7*22

QRC*15*6*3*6*22*21*1*21

Signal Hill*15*6*3*6*26*28*-2*21

Malick*15*6*2*7*30*32*-2*20

San Juan North*15*6*1*8*24*27*-3*19

St Mary's College*15*5*1*9*17*29*-12*16

St Augustine*15*4*3*8*11*34*-23*15

Trinity East*15*4*1*10*19*30*-11*13

14.Speyside*15*3*3*9*21*34*-13*12

15.East Mucurapo*15*4*0*11*14*27*-13*12

16.Miracle Ministries PHS*15*2*1*12*8*51*-43*7