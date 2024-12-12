RMC celebrates 17 years of service

REPUTATION Management Caribbean (RMC), one of the region’s leading corporate communications and crisis management agencies, has marked 17 years since its establishment in 2007.

Over the years, RMC has trained over 5,000 professionals including CEOs, senior executives and frontline staff – preparing them for crisis management and communication in various sectors including oil and gas, finance, manufacturing and tourism.

This training gives organisations the tools to handle emergencies, prevent reputational damage and maintain effective media relations.

Managing director Lisa-Ann Joseph said, "When we began 17 years ago, we envisioned an agency that could not only respond to crises but also help businesses build strong communication strategies that support long-term success. Today, we have grown into a full-service agency capable of tackling the most complex communications challenges for businesses across the Caribbean region.

"We have always believed that preparation is key. Crisis situations are inevitable, but with the right training and communication strategies, businesses can emerge stronger. Our programmes are designed to help organisations respond effectively and safeguard their reputation no matter the circumstances."

In addition to crisis management, RMC also offers executive profiling and personal branding services which help organisations establish strong personal brands that align with their business objectives and boost their influence in the public eye.

"As leaders, having a strong personal brand is vital in today’s business environment. It inspires confidence in both your team and stakeholders. We work closely with executives to define their narrative and enhance their leadership presence, ensuring they are seen as credible and trustworthy."

A press release from RMC on Wednesday said they remain committed to adapting to the new challenges that a rapidly changing digital landscape poses to reputation management.

"While the landscape is constantly changing, our mission remains the same – to guide organisations through challenges, protect their reputation and build communication strategies that stand the test of time. Now at the start of our 17th year, we are excited for the future and committed to delivering even more value to our clients in the years ahead."