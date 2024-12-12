Quite a MIC-IT milestone

Education Minister Dr Nyan-Gadsby Dolly - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The attainment of the 50th anniversary of progress of the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) is quite a milestone. Examining continuous and relevant programmes that satisfy the needs of our country as done over the years, we must heartily commend the proactive nature of the institution.

Under the leadership of Prof Emeritus Clement Imbert, the diverse activities, as listed in our newspapers on December 11, shows a focused leadership.

Recently there was also curriculum reform stressing technical and vocational education and training (TVET), with renewed emphasis at all levels of our education system, as mentioned by Education Minister Dr Nyan-Gadsby Dolly.

This new emphasis also gives another dimension to the term "academia" as status is given to that area of the curriculum, Imbert also having served on the sub-committee on curriculum of the National Advisory Committee on Education that reported on curriculum reform.

As we look at the need to appreciate the big picture of education, this acceptance and view of TVET are greatly relevant. This golden jubilee is motivation to enhancement of MIC-IT's activities as may be needed.

Congratulations are in order to all concerned.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired principal

Chaguanas