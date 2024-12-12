Political gallery in the hot sun

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I waited in vain to view numerous videos of the protest march by the collective TT trade unions in front of Whitehall on December 7.

A childish banner showing Prime Minister Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert as two vampires looked so brain-dead. J'Ouvert is still more that 12 weeks away. Can we jokingly call this, in local parlance, TT kunumunu trade union behaviour?

The unions were supposed to be heavily supported by the UNC. How many UNC stalwarts were there?

Will this poorly supported march translate as a political own-goal for the trade union fraternity? The contentious issues are the proposed salary increases by the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) for the PM and particular government office-holders, and the mistake by Imbert regarding the Tobago airport cost overruns. Should both men retire? Smile if you dare.

Anyway, TT as a nation is still awaiting closure on the fine print regarding cost overruns when the infamous Piarco Airport was constructed so many years ago.

Did even as many as 500 citizens turn up for this march? A coalition of anticipated supporters for political gallery in the hot sun?

In my unsolicited opinion, there can never, ever be as successful a TT political coalition as the People's Partnership in 2010.

Why? Because Geddes Granger/Makandal Daaga of NJAC is no longer here and Dr Winston Dookeran is no longer leader of the COP.

The political goalposts have forever moved because of the pandemic, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the deadly global climate change.

It will be totally impossible for the UNC to sign on for giving the entire trade union fraternity what it desires.

Where will the financing originate? And, importantly, would every union person vote the UNC?

Is it possible to anticipate that split voting can see the PNM winning again in 2025?

The crime situation remains bad but it is no longer a definite political tool.

Can business jealousy and unpaid debts morph into there being extraordinary killing fields?

The proof of the political pudding will be in the eating in 2025.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin