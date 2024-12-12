Jangoo slams century on ODI debut; Windies sweep Bangladesh 3-0

From left-right: The West Indies quartet of Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, captain Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford. Photo courtesy Windies Cricket. -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force wicket-keeper/batsman Amir Jangoo had a One-day international (ODI) debut to remember at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on December 12 as he scored an unbeaten 104 off 83 balls to help the West Indies to a four-wicket win against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI.

The West Indies sealed a 3-0 series sweep, and their chase of the 322-run target was the highest successful run chase at the venue. With their previous ODI series win against Bangladesh coming ten years ago, the Shai Hope-led team made a big statement to floor the visitors.

The 27-year-old Jangoo has had a terrific year, and his chart-topping return of 446 runs in the CG United Regional Super50 tournament earned him his maiden Windies call-up.

After the visitors made 321 for five, Jangoo strode to the crease with the Windies in a spot of bother as they slipped to 86 for four in the 15th over after the dismissal of Player of the Series Sherfane Rutherford (30 off 33).

With Brandon King (15 off ten) and Hope (three) already back in the hut, Jangoo had a job on his hands. In tandem with Keacy Carty (95 off 88), the left-handed Jangoo helped give the West Indies momentum as the pair put on 132 runs for the fifth wicket.

Carty missed out on his second ODI ton as he flashed a delivery from Rishad Hossain (two for 69) to Soumya Sarkar in the 34th over as the West Indies slipped to 218 for five. The West Indies then lost Roston Chase for 12 four overs later, but Jangoo and new batsman Gudakesh Motie (44 not out off 31) clinched victory with 25 balls to spare with an unbeaten 91-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Dropped on 61 off Rishad's bowling in the 34th over, Jangoo got to the century landmark with a massive six over long-on off Afif Hossain in the 45th over.

In the process, Jangoo became only the second Windies player to hit a century on ODI debut, following in the footsteps of the legendary Desmond Haynes who hammered 148 against Australia on his ODI debut in 1978.

The West Indies will hope to continue their winning form when they play Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series from December 15-19 at the Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH – 321/5 from 50 overs (Mahmudullah 84 not out, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 77, Soumya Sarkar 73; Alzarri Joseph 2/43 vs WEST INDIES – 325/6 from 45.5 overs (Amir Jangoo 104 not out, Keacy Carty 95, Gudakesh Motie 44 not out; Rishad Hossain 2/69). West Indies won by four wickets.