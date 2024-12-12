Guyana job fair gets good turnout in Chaguanas

Representatives of Guyana National Insurance assist several participants during the Guyanese diaspora job fair organised by the Guyana government on November 30 at the Passage to Asia, Chaguanas. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Around 60 people from Guyana and TT participated in a job fair for the Guyanese diaspora organised by the Guyana Government on November 30, at the Passage to Asia restaurant in Chaguanas.

Over 30 companies from the public and private sector of Guyana offered their employment opportunities.

At the job fair, 40 Guyanese people based here and another 15 Trinidadians registered. They were able to visit each job booth, listen to the proposals and fill out their forms to apply for the various positions.

Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said the Guyanese who constitute and form the global diaspora can be part of the transformative agenda of his government.

He recalled thousands of Guyanese were forced to leave their homeland and emigrate during a tumultuous period of depression, political and economic repression.

>

"A significant number of people who emigrated during that period came to TT. For that reason, we have decided to come to those parts where there is a large concentration of Guyanese to explain to them what is happening in our country, but more so to bring them closer to companies and public sector agencies can make it possible and easier for them to emigrate again or to seek opportunities or to explore and develop those opportunities in our own country."

He said fundamentally, the fair is aimed at reconnecting Guyanese living abroad with their country.

"Let us not ignore the first generation that came and emigrated in the 70s or 80s, but also their children and perhaps their grandchildren, so that they understand and appreciate what is happening in our country and what it is like. They can contribute to the development is happening."

He referred to Guyana as one of the fastest growing countries in terms of capital inflows in the Caribbean and even in the hemisphere.

"You would have heard about economic opportunities and the expansion of businesses, and what is happening in the commercial, service, banking and particularly in the construction sector, and all of that is true. You are aware of the increase in our production, not only in oil and gas, but in all areas of the economy. But what is also true is that the government is putting emphasis on utilising that growth and investing in our people. So it is not just about making money and talking about how we are doing as a country, but more importantly, what we are doing with that growth and expanding economic opportunities."

He mentioned Guyana is the only country in the Caribbean that is currently building 14 new state-of-the-art hospitals throughout its country. Guyana is also building 24 new secondary schools, developing 64 new housing areas and new roads have been completed.

"The President and the Government have made it a very clear part of the journey, as outlined in the low carbon development strategy, as outlined in the President's vision for 2030. It is to ensure every person lives with a first world quality of life. We want every person to be able to identify the benefits and demonstrate and be an example to that group and be an example of that development. We want all Guyanese, both here and there, to contribute, participate and benefit.

"So the concept of one individual is about embracing us as a community rather than trying to divide us in order to unite us. And when we undertake and initiate activities like this, it is about bringing our people together. I want to assure you here today, these services that are being provided to you demonstrate the President's firm and continued commitment to supporting each and every member of our system.

>

"I would like to point out in terms of service to Guyanese abroad, we have been targeting and supporting our consulates or missions to ensure the easiest ones can access services and even come back and participate and it is done with a certain level of efficiency."

Persaud said this is a great project and encouraged the participants to do the necessary follow-up, find out what jobs are available in the various companies and what sectors they operate in.

"This is for you. It is an opportunity for national and foreign citizens to participate and contribute to the exciting development we are building in a country where every citizen must be able to enjoy a first-class lifestyle in the near future, but that can only be achieved through hard work, correct political determination and the support of all Guyanese."

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed expressed his admiration for the project and highlighted the importance of brotherhood and the connection between the two countries.

He said his mother is Guyanese and his father Trinidadian, which is a sign of unity between both nations.

"To be standing here delivering these remarks is truly a special occasion for me. This moment is not just about representing my role as Mayor of Chaguanas, but also about celebrating the deep connections that exist between these two beautiful nations – connections that I hold personally and dearly.

"This job fair is not just about employment; it’s about empowering communities, bridging gaps and finding common ground. On a deeper level, today’s event represents the essence of regional collaboration. It reflects a shared understanding that our progress as nations is intertwined, and that by lifting each other up, we can achieve so much more."

Mohammed said Guyana and TT have always shared more than just a border, "we share culture, history and a commitment to growth."

>

"To the job seekers here, I encourage you to see today as a platform for possibility. Whether you’re starting your career, looking to advance or exploring new horizons, this is your moment.

"Remember that the journey to success begins with a single opportunity, and today, that opportunity is right here in this room."

Immediately after the welcome speeches, participants toured each of the stands and were greeted with all the necessary information by representatives of each company.

Naresh Rampersaud and his wife Mala Rampersaud told Newsday they were happy to participate and opt for employment opportunities in their home country of Guyana.

"Despite living outside of Guyana for over 20 years, we are pleased with the initiative and dedication of our current government to reach out to all Guyanese around the world. Many opportunities were presented in terms of investment, employment and the possibility of applying for a safe living space, whether it be on housing lots or turnkey homes. There were also opportunities from the private and public sector that had a positive impact. As Guyanese citizens, we are very satisfied with all aspects of this event."

Talifa Singh believes it was a good decision by the Guyanese government to take into account not only the Guyanese who are in Guyana, but also the Guyanese who are around the world.

"I am the daughter of Guyanese living in TT and today I can say I also have the opportunity to opt for and enjoy these benefits such as: job assistance, housing, health, among others. Now with this new change and growth that Guyana has had, we hope that everything continues to go well for its economic growth so that it becomes a prosperous country in all aspects and above all for its people and good foreigners who can contribute to its development."

Several of the companies, both public and private, in Guyana offered registration with physical forms. Others showed their offers through brochures inviting participants to apply on their official websites.

Other representatives from the public and private sectors were also present at the fair to support the project of jobs for the Guyanese diaspora.

>