Fixing low sales during Xmas: What businesses need to change now

XMAS SHOPPING: Keon King, left, is buying fabric for a new kitchen curtain from Dixie-Ann, sales clerk at Jimmy Aboud on Henry Street, Port of Spain, on November 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Every Christmas season, it’s the same story – slower sales, mounting frustrations and missed opportunities.

For many years, the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) has raised alarms about declining Christmas sales in Port of Spain, consistently citing traffic congestion, parking woes, safety concerns and overpriced goods as the main deterrents for shoppers.

Despite these repeated warnings, little has changed to address the core issues that are driving consumers away from local stores.

Meanwhile, the world has moved forward. Customers today are not just comparing one local business to another – they’re comparing the entire local shopping experience to the seamless ease of international online platforms. With just a few clicks, they can browse a global marketplace, make a purchase and have it delivered directly to their doorstep.

Businesses in TT must recognise that they are competing in a global economy where convenience, efficiency and customer satisfaction are king.

The complaints about traffic, safety and inflated prices are all fixable problems – provided businesses are willing to rethink their approach.

This article dives into practical solutions that can help businesses address these challenges and turn their Christmas sales around.

The problem: Why local sales are struggling

The shopping experience in TT has become a source of frustration for many customers.

Traffic jams and limited parking make the simple act of getting to stores an ordeal. Once there, safety concerns can dampen the holiday spirit and overpriced goods push customers to explore alternatives online.

This was highlighted by a personal experience I had recently while trying to support a local business.

I wanted to buy a custom notebook for a friend in TT, so I placed an order on a local website. After completing my order, I received an e-mail instructing me to WhatsApp the business to confirm the order– a confusing extra step that made me sceptical.

I sent a WhatsApp message, but a day passed with no response. Frustrated, I turned to Vistaprint, where I placed my order, paid online and had it shipped to my skybox within three days.

Eight days later, the local business finally responded via WhatsApp, asking me to confirm my order and provide a delivery address. It then informed me it would take an additional seven days to complete the order and that I would have to pay on delivery.

Needless to say, I cancelled the order.

This experience is a prime example of why local businesses are losing customers – they are unintentionally creating hurdles that drive shoppers to more efficient international platforms.

Three immediate solutions to boost sales

– Be found online: In today’s world, visibility is non-negotiable. Businesses need to set up tools like Google Business to ensure they are easily discoverable online.

Every product, service and detail should be listed and searchable. Customers don’t want to hunt for information– they want to find what they need quickly and effortlessly.

– Embrace e-commerce: An effective e-commerce platform is no longer optional, it’s essential.

Businesses need to build websites that allow customers to browse, pay and schedule deliveries seamlessly.

Additionally, they should partner with platforms like Food Drop, which now accommodates a wide range of goods beyond food. These platforms offer businesses access to digital payments and a robust delivery network, making the online shopping experience as smooth as possible.

Without this infrastructure, local customers will continue to look elsewhere.

– Rethink pricing strategies: Customers can now compare prices globally with ease. Businesses need to evaluate their pricing to ensure they are competitive – not just locally, but internationally.

If local prices are significantly higher, businesses must offer additional value, such as faster delivery, exclusive local perks or better customer service to justify the difference.

Creating a true in-store experience

While the convenience of online shopping is undeniable, there’s still room for brick-and-mortar stores to shine – if they can craft an unforgettable in-store experience.

Christmas music and festive decorations are no longer enough to attract shoppers. Businesses need to provide added value, such as:

· Personalised shopping services

· Exclusive in-store promotions

· Demonstrations or workshops that engage customers

· Exceptional customer service that makes the effort of shopping in person worthwhile

The key is to give customers a reason to go through the hassle of visiting your store – a reason that outweighs the comfort and convenience of shopping online.

Safety and convenience with e-commerce

E-commerce not only simplifies shopping but also addresses safety concerns, letting customers avoid crowds and traffic while shopping from home.

Embracing digital solutions boosts both customer satisfaction and business success.

The choice is yours

Local businesses must adapt to stay competitive. By improving visibility, streamlining e-commerce and enhancing in-store experiences, they can rebuild trust and loyalty.

This Christmas, it’s time to innovate and reclaim the market.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.