ETeck celebrates 20 years

Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry (centre), President of eTecK Mr. Steve De Las (5th from left) and Chairman of eTecK Mr. Imtiaz Ahamad (7th from left), alongside members of staff and recipients of awards at eTecK’s 20th Anniversary and Awards Celebration held at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre on December 6. -

As a driving force behind the non-energy sector, Evolving TecKnologies and Enterprise Development Company Ltd (eTecK) celebrated its 20th anniversary on December 6 at the Trinidad Hilton, Port of Spain.

ETeck helps facilitate the sustainable long-term growth and development of a diversified and knowledge-based economy that contributes to the creation of high-quality jobs.

The company is responsible for developing new modern economic zones and improving the infrastructure and operations of existing economic zones and industrial parks.

Paula Gopee-Scoon, Trade Minister, delivered remarks at the anniversary celebration recognising the agency’s role in facilitating local investment.

“With just 75 employees, thousands of people are gainfully employed, helping to secure the socio-economic development of the population and facilitating a stable means of living for employees at all of the agency’s managed properties.

“Over the past nine years since holding office the Government has worked hand in hand with eTecK to create economic spaces where the private sector can thrive, catapulting our industrial landscape.

"During this time, five industrial parks have been opened, including the Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park, the first of its kind in the Caribbean, and the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, our state-of-the-art first 5G industrial park in TT, all done under eTecK’s hands.

“What’s even more impressive is eTeck’s success in securing 100 per cent tenancy for the Factory Road Light Industrial Park, even before its official commissioning.”

A press release from the ministry said additional parks are under way and their construction will provide roughly 400 businesses across TT with access to up-to-date infrastructure, strategic locations and an enabling environment that supports modernisation, efficiency

and growth.