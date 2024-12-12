EBC buries Pointe-a-Pierre

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I once worked at the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. So did my late father and other members of my family.

The government has virtually removed the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery from the memory of those who laboured for it to become an iconic part of our history.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), in changing the names of constituencies, has now buried Pointe-a-Pierre by renaming the constituency Claxton Bay.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity

>