Chief Sec: Give children books for Christmas

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine has advised parents to give their children books as opposed to toys this Christmas.

He spoke to reporters on December 11 after delivering remarks at the opening of the Logos Hope at the Scarborough port, Tobago.

The ship, which has the world’s largest floating book fair, arrived at the port from Barbados on December 10. It is expected to be in Tobago until December 26.

Augustine said he was not recommending that parents refrain from buy toys.

“But I am recommending strongly that parents buy books. I want to encourage reading. It opens the imagination. It broadens the vocabulary.

“It allows people to know the stories and the narratives of people from far and wide and it allows people to have an appreciation for how other people around the world live and other cultures. You could get that from the written pages,” he told reporters.

Augustine added, “You see that thing called imagination, when you read and you have to imagine what’s in the pages because you can’t see the actual photo or the video, that helps with simple things like the essay writing or the creative writing.

“It helps with your ability to construct a prose, which is one of the weak areas, I think, when we look at students’ performance in examinations particularly at the SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) level.

“So parents, I will strongly recommend that you bring them here and allow them to get some books.”

He said he sometimes reads to his young daughter, who is approaching two years old.

“We are getting her accustomed to liking and having books around as opposed to just the toys. So regardless of the age, come get them some books.”