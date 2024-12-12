Baliraj appointed Energy Chamber chairperson

Mala Baliraj, Energy Chamber chairperson and CEO of Massy Wood Ltd. -

THE Energy Chamber has announced the appointment of Mala Baliraj, CEO of Massy Wood Group Ltd, as its chairperson.

In a release, the chamber said Baliraj's appointment was confirmed during a board meeting held earlier this week.

She is the second female leader of the chamber, after Diane Seukaran who served as president from 1994-1997.

"Baliraj is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years’ experience in the energy sector.

"She has served on the chamber’s executive committee since 2022 and the board since 2021.

>

"Baliraj was selected as chairperson not only for her extensive expertise and accomplishments but also for her proven ability to lead in a dynamic and challenging industry," the chamber said.

Baliraj succeeds Jerome Dookie, managing director of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd, Caribbean Nitrogen Company Ltd and Nitrogen (2000) Unlimited. Dookie steps down from the chairman’s position after serving for the past two years. He will remain as an ordinary board member until December 31.

Baliraj will now lead the 17-member board of directors responsible for the strategic direction of the Energy Chamber.

The chamber represents 400 members in the energy sector, which include the majority of energy service companies and contractors; all major upstream and downstream entities, local and multinational; and prominent organisations in banking, finance and broader business sectors.