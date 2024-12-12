Arima's 'smart city' initiative first in Caribbean

The Arima Dial on Broadway Street, Arima, on December 11. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Julian Belgrave, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) country representative, has said the Connected Arima initiative is the first of its kind in the West Indies and possibly Central America. He said there was interest in replicating the initiative in other Caribbean countries.

Belgrave was addressing over 50 Arima businessmen at a consultation with the Arima local economic development unit and the office of the MP, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, the Arima Borough Corporation and the IDB.

“This important initiative has the potential to transform businesses, individuals and general lives in Arima for the better. I see this as a part of the broader urban regeneration of Arima.

“This is a very innovative intervention, as the concept of a smart city is the first of its kind in TT and hopefully the first of many. It’s the first in the Caribbean, and you’re ahead of the curve. This type of innovation is not often seen in the Caribbean space, showcasing opportunities for replication in other jurisdictions. I hope this is seen as something that can be replicated in TT and throughout the Caribbean.”

Corporation CEO Georgianna Mc Farlane said the initiative was a pilot project designed to digitise the open spaces in the borough and give access to burgesses and visitors to Arima, allowing access to technology seamlessly throughout the borough.

“The Connected Arima initiative will not only provide the visual platform for advertising your businesses, but it will also enhance citizen experience and satisfaction, expand digital literacy and inclusiveness and offer improved opportunities to create new, innovative businesses and services."

She said the project was conceptualised by Beckles-Robinson and funded by the IDB.

Beckles-Robinson said she conceptualised the project after her many experiences of using technology when she was TT’s ambassador to the UN. She said she wanted to make it easier for people to access technology so they could work on the go, do banking online, hold meetings virtually and other activities.

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj said the ability to adapt and harness technology was crucial, whether it was for paying bills, fighting crime or buying goods and services.

“The Connect Arima project represents not just a shift in how we manage information, but a commitment to enhancing services, improving accessibility and ensuring we remain in the forefront of the digital economy.

“The project provides high-speed internet to the burgesses of Arima, allowing us to conduct digital payments and online business transactions. Commuters will be able to stay connected to the internet and communicate with their friends and family, regardless of their financial situation and location. Free public WiFi also provides convenience for those who need to work and study on the go.”

IDB technical consultant Dr Fazal Ali said three networks would be set up in the borough to provide backbone infrastructure for the project. It will be anchored at the Arima General Hospital, where server rooms and closets will be used.

The first fibre optic cable from Amplia will leave Queen Mary Avenue, run along Hollis Avenue, up to the Arima Market, up Queen Street to the Dial, up to Sorzano and across to Prince Street, and anchored at the municipal police station at the town hall. He said subsequent cables would be laid from that.

The second cable will run from Queen Mary Avenue along Railway Road and come around by Royal Bank back to the market. Another cable will run the centre of the Velodrome space, the Princess Royal park, along the back of the Velodrome.

Ali said there would be three networks: the merchant network; the health and wellness network for use by the health institutions in the area; and the security network for use by Arima and municipal police. He said the latter networks would be more secured to protect against hacking. He said many of the processes done in government offices in the borough, such as applying for a food badge, would eventually be moved online.

Twenty smart poles will be placed around the borough.

Local economic development unit officer Ronald Chan said people logging on to the networks would be directed to a landing page, similar to a digital billboard, where businesspeople would be able to advertise to the users. They would be charged $100 a month to advertise on the landing page, but this would be waived for the rest of the year. This fee would offset the internet bill for the project, he said, and after the first six months, the unit would evaluate the effects of the billboard.

Businessman Richard Martinez said he had tried to use the network a month ago, but experienced difficulties.

Ali said currently users were locked out of the network after 15 minutes so they could not abuse it to watch movies, but further consultations would be done in time to determine whether it should be left open.

A businesswoman asked if the 15-minute time limit could be changed to accommodate schoolchildren doing homework or examinations. Digital Transformation Ministry representative Thion Lord said the community centre would be outfitted with WiFi, devices and people to show students how to use them.

Other concerns businesspeople raised were the number and behaviour of homeless people, crime and the state of the roads.