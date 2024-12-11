Why novelty rules

Kanisa George -

A NEW relationship. A new car. That feeling you get when you jump into the warm comforts of a newly made bed after a harrowing week.

Nothing beats new. And nothing beats the season of new.

The energising, uplifting vibe that the spirit of Christmas brings is arguably unrivalled, and it might have something to do with the privilege some of us are blessed to experience each year – the gift of a fresh start.

It's a new year, a new journey, and the opportunity to step into a new era and embrace the joys of novelty.

The thing about newness is that with time the novelty wears off, and we’re left to bask in the company of familiarity. Our once dazzling relationship no longer exists on the highs of honeymoon nectar, and before long our new car loses that appeal.

Nothing lasts forever, and soon March rolls in and we’re back to the same hustle and grind. Newness has faded and mundanity creeps in with a vigour like never before, holding us hostage to dreariness and boredom.

In many ways, life falls flat and the excitement you once felt in your youth, or even the first few months of the year, melts away just as quickly as the novelty does.

One can easily feel stagnant in relationships, work relations, or with one’s quality of life and crave something exciting and new.

You could have it all: the career you’ve always wanted, financial stability, and deep, meaningful connections, yet it can feel like the puzzle is somewhat incomplete. For any of us to function optimally, various needs, including those of a psychological nature, are required.

Research has advanced overwhelming support for what can be deemed the basic psychological needs: a feeling of autonomy, belonging, and competence. This trifecta, if you may, has been considered the ABC of human motivation, and scientists believe it is at the core of our achievements and our will to persevere.

How much of this is required? Well, that’s up for debate. What is overwhelmingly clear, however, is that little mention is usually made about the fourth and often neglected psychological need – the novelty rule.

As we get older and the rigours of life get a hold of us, we fall into the routine of sameness and, naturally, our brains stop making as many new pathways as it did before. There is no excitement, variety, or novelty, just the same old, same old. No wonder you feel dull!

Psychologically, this repetitive style of living runs contrary to what we need to live at an optimal level.

No matter how satisfying, there are only so many times we can do the same activity and get the optimum psychological benefit. After a while, our sense of familiarity wanes the psychological impact.

In contrast, we function best when there is sufficient novelty and variety. A huge part of us craves unique and unconventional experiences, and a growing body of research shows that this might be good food for your brain and can impact your experiences and output.

Dr Laurie Santos, a cognitive scientist who teaches a popular course at Yale titled Psychology and the Good Life, has shown through her research that there is a connection between novelty and happiness.

According to Santos, unique forms of stimuli target those regions of our brain involved with reward circuitry, which is usually triggered when, for example, we see unique sights and sounds for the first time.

Another study, published by Nature Neuroscience just before the covid19 pandemic, found that every person reported feeling happier on days when they displayed greater exploration and greater “roaming entropy."

Individuals reported feeling increased positivity from experiencing something new or unpredictable. They cited that it left a lasting impression on them the next day and perhaps even the day after.

Podcast host and best-selling author Liz Moody calls this principle of leaning into new ideas and experiences as a lifestyle the novelty rule. By adding new experiences to your life, no matter how small, your brain creates new pathways, making memories stand out more.

“It’s like adding colourful patches to a quilt. Suddenly, your days feel more unique and exciting!” It doesn’t always have to be grand or expensive, just different and new.

We are all creatures of habit, which inevitably forces us to relish the comfort of familiarity. And we love it! But before long we are victims to the droll of boredom and life seemingly lacking fulfilment.

Research shows that regardless of what interesting and unusual things cross our path, we will invariably reach a “hedonic adaptation” point when these new experiences or people or objects in our lives lose their intrigue, and we will likely feel like moving on to something else. Does this ring a bell? Cue infidelity!

Besides engaging in healthy activities that can add a spin to things, the reality is we can’t always access new and exciting things. This is where one is required to look inward. Lean into your spirit of mindfulness and gratitude and reflect on the many little things you’ve experienced and the many things you have.

Let this graciousness bring to mind the beauty in your life, and you’ll be surprised at how easily your memories trigger a wave of happiness.

Yes, I know we all want to visit Dubai or hike Kilimanjaro, but small changes can make a big difference.

Listen to a new genre of music, try a new workout routine, or change your environment. It’s all about invoking newness. It’s all about taking as much control of the narrative as possible, pressing forward and living in the best way possible.

So, what’s new in your life?