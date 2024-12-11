Saudi Arabia named hosts for 2034 Fifa World Cup

FILE: The King Abdullah Sports City stadium, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2020, on the eve of the Spanish Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. - AP PHOTO

THE 2034 Fifa Men's World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made at the Extraordinary Fifa Congress on December 11 after a vote, with Saudi Arabia set to host the World Cup for the first time.

In an Instagram post, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said, "Mabrouk to our friends in Riyadh, and to the children especially, who will look forward to this for the next ten years."

The hosts for the 2030 Fifa Men's World Cup were also confirmed at the Fifa Congress, with Morocco, Portugal and Spain named as co-hosts for the prestigious tournament.

To mark the World Cup's centenary celebrations, three matches in the 2030 edition will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

All 211 of Fifa's member nations were represented at the Fifa Congress virtually.

>

The first-ever Fifa Men's World Cup was held in Montevideo, Uruguay, in July 1930.