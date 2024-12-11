Rambally: Bring Trinidad and Tobago children home from Syria

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CHAGUANAS West MP Dinesh Rambally has called on government to do what it can to repatriate any TT children detained in camps in Syria, after the overthrow of that country's president Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

Asad has sought asylum in Russia.

The leader of Syria’s biggest rebel faction, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, is poised to chart the country’s future. The former al-Qaeda commander cut ties with the group years ago and says he embraces pluralism and religious tolerance.

His Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, is considered a terrorist organisation by the US and the UN.

In a statement on December 10, Rambally expressed concern about government's slow pace in repatriating TT children from Syria.

>

He said those efforts have been further complicated by Assad's ouster.

"This development adds an alarming layer of instability to an already dire humanitarian crisis," Rambally said. "I have repeatedly called for action, stressing the need to separate the plight of innocent children from that of adults accused of crimes."

Although the government established a special repatriation committee, he said, it has made hollow promises on umpteen occasions with little or no tangible progress.

He recalled that on October 10, the Prime Minister in his budget contribution, said legislation would be brought to Parliament to treat with the humanitarian issue of children in conflict zones.

"Yesterday (December 9) the Parliament effectively adjourned until the new year (2025)."

Rambally repeated: "However, the situation now demands urgency, especially as the political dynamics in Syria shift unpredictably.

He urged government to act swiftly by engaging international organisations, "including UNICEF and the Red Cross, and establishing secure channels to expedite the safe return of these children.

"Their welfare cannot be left in limbo. I implore the government to prioritise this issue before further complications arise, risking the lives and futures of these vulnerable young citizens."

He said the country had "a moral and constitutional duty to protect our children, no matter where they are. Let us fulfil it without further delay."

>

On January 26 in the House of Representatives, Dr Rowley said, "The Governmment of Trinidad and Tobago is committed to ensuring that the return of qualified persons is organised in a way that balances the needs of those returning with the national-security considerations that's in the best interest of TT."

Rowley said this was "a highly sensitive and complex matter."

He reminded MPs that last March, Government took a policy decision to try to repatriate ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria)-affiliated TT nationals from various locations in Syria and Iraq.

Rowley said that involved creating a three-person repatriation committee working alongside an inter-ministerial committee called Task Force Nightingale that was formed in 2018.

The team consists of former speaker of the House Nizam Mohammed, former diplomat Patrick Edwards and Kewsi Atiba. Rowley said this team provides an invaluable interface between civil society and Government in order to repatriate TT nationals in Syria and Iraq.

He added that the National Security Ministry continues to look at how to successfully reintegrate these expatriates into society while balancing national security considerations.

On April 19 in the House, he supported statements by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds about bringing legislation to Parliament to treat with repatriating TT nationals from conflict zones in Syria and Iraq.

Rowley could not give a specific date when the bill would be debated. He said it was being prepared to be brought to Parliament and would be on the legislative agenda when it was ready.

Attorney General Reginald Armour was mandated to draft this bill.

>

Rowley said, "This bill is in a very advanced stage of development."

Hinds was unavailable for comment.