Port crisis: A regional embarrassment

Rushton Paray - AYANNA KINSALE

RUSHTON PARAY

THE ONGOING industrial dispute at the Port of Spain port and the Rowley administration’s inability to resolve it have cast a long shadow over TT’s economic competence and international reputation.

What should have been a straightforward matter of governance has spiralled into a crisis, with consequences reaching far beyond our shores. At a time when regional solidarity and co-operation are more important than ever, this failure is eroding our standing in Caricom and endangering vital partnerships, particularly with Guyana.

For over two months, the dispute between the Port Authority of TT (PATT) and port workers has stalled trade and disrupted critical supply chains.

Businesses across the region, especially in Guyana, are bearing the brunt of these delays. Containers of raw materials and essential goods remain stuck at our port, creating ripple effects throughout the regional economy. The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has described the situation as “severe,” with manufacturers incurring massive financial losses.

This crisis is particularly damaging during the busy Christmas season, a period when businesses depend on smooth logistics to meet heightened consumer demand. Guyana has reported significant price increases on essential goods due to these supply-chain disruptions. This is not just about delayed shipments; it is about livelihoods, regional stability, and the trust that Caricom partners place in TT as a trade hub.

Guyana’s Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo has publicly criticised TT for its failure to address these issues, pointing out a troubling pattern of using phytosanitary restrictions as a pretext to block Guyanese products.

His remarks, made at a major manufacturing event, have been echoed by local producers frustrated by their inability to access TT’s market. It is a glaring indictment of our trade policies that Guyanese coconut oil, which is accepted in other Caricom countries and beyond, has yet to enter our market.

This situation goes beyond trade disputes and supply-chain inefficiencies. It directly threatens TT’s standing as a regional leader. Guyana, with its booming oil economy, is poised to become a significant economic force in the Caribbean.

Instead of strengthening ties with this emerging power, we are alienating them. Jagdeo’s hint at reciprocal trade restrictions should alarm us. If Guyana imposes barriers to TT’s exports, the repercussions will be felt across our economy.

The underlying issue, however, is leadership – or the lack thereof. The Rowley administration has allowed a wage dispute, dating back to 2015, to escalate into a national crisis.

Despite an Industrial Court ruling ordering workers to return to their jobs, the government has failed to negotiate a resolution or ensure the port’s smooth operation. This paralysis is emblematic of a broader governance failure that is undermining not only our domestic economy, but also our international credibility.

The consequences of this failure extend beyond Caricom. TT’s ports are a critical node in international trade routes. Prolonged disruptions will damage our reputation among global shipping companies, investors, and trading partners.

In a world where reliability is paramount, we risk being labelled as an unstable and inefficient partner. This could deter future investment, reduce our competitiveness, and isolate us further in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

To prevent further damage, immediate action is required:

1. Resolve the industrial dispute:

The government must act decisively to settle the wage dispute with port workers and restore normal operations at the Port of Spain port. This issue cannot be allowed to fester any longer.

2. Reassess trade barriers:

The use of phytosanitary restrictions as a shield for protectionism must end. Fair and open trade is a cornerstone of Caricom, and our adherence to these principles is essential for maintaining regional trust.

3. Repair relations with Guyana:

Diplomatic efforts must be prioritised to rebuild trust with Guyana and signal our commitment to regional co-operation. This includes addressing their legitimate grievances and fostering mutual economic opportunities.

TT has long prided itself as a leader within Caricom. However, leadership comes with responsibility. We must recognise that our actions – or inaction – affect not only us, but the broader region.

If we continue down this path of neglect and mismanagement, we risk losing not only our influence, but also the economic partnerships that are crucial for our future.

The Rowley administration must rise to this challenge. The time for excuses is over. We must act decisively to resolve this crisis, restore confidence, and reaffirm our commitment to Caricom’s principles. Anything less will leave a lasting stain on our reputation and diminish our standing in the region and beyond.

Rushton Paray is the MP for Mayaro and the shadow for Trade and Industry