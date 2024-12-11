One-a-week multi-sport club tops Golden League Athletics stage one

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott held the first leg of his Golden League athletics meet, on December 7, 2024 at the Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua. - (AP FILE PHOTO)

ONE-A-WEEK multi-sport club finished as overall leaders after leg one of Keshorn Walcott’s Golden League Athletics meet series which sprinted off at Eddie Hart Grounds in Tacarigua on December 7.

After 61 events, One-a-week topped the field of 28 competing clubs by amassing 156 points, with Burnley (112 pts) and Ascend Athletics (99 pts) rounding off the top three respectively. Of the four relay events, One-a-week came up trumps in three.

Their quartet of Keana Cummings, Renaldo Le Gendre, Leah De Freitas and Matthew Sue clocked four minutes and 51.73 seconds (4.51.73) to win the U15 mixed 4x400m relay.

Coming in second was Princes Town Athletics’ Makasie Mc Clashie, Mikael Loubon, Aisha Williams and Miah Regis in 5.37.64.

One-a-week’s Shian Lewis, Khordel Lewis, Gianna Pichery and Khordac Lewis topped the U17 mixed 4x400m relay in 4.28.83 while IG Fastlane (4.59.37) and QRC (5.20.26) completed the best finishers.

The multi-sport club was also victorious in the U20 mixed 4x400m event, clocking 4.19.94, and finishing ahead of Point Fortin New Jets (4.25.87).

Ascend Athletics earned three top finishes in the boys and girls U17, and men’s shot put events as Nykel Gomez (11.98m), Jania Thomas (9.91m) and Hezekiel Romeo had the best efforts in each category. Burnley’s sprinters looked good in the 200m events as they won the boys and girls U15 and boys U17 events. Kaden Adams (25.37s), Jael Peters (26.72s) and Ayden Davidson (23.54s) were winners in each division.

Point Fortin’s Zada Charles took the U17 girls 200m in 27.64s while club mates Zaccheus Charles (22.74s) and Diamond Paul (27.84s) emerged 200m victors in the boys’ and girls’ U20 respectively.

The Golden League’s second leg will be held on December 28 and the remaining five will be held across the first three months of 2025, with the final set for March 8. Athletes will compete in their respective disciplines on the grass, across the seven stages, gaining points towards the grand final.

Host Walcott, TT’s two-time javelin Olympic medalist, plans to use this series as a progressive measuring stick for local athletes who intend to represent TT at regional and international meets in 2025.

Other Results

Girls

U15 60m – 1. Jael Peters (Burnley) 7.81s; 2. Shurbellie Scipio (Siparia) 8.54s); 3. Tyisha King (Point Fortin) 8.73s

U17 60m – 1. Zada Charles (Point Fortin) 8.21s; 2. Chelcia Joseph (Point Fortin) 8.32s; Jashia James (Lightning) 8.41s

800m – 1. Shian Lewis (One-a-week) 2.33.57; 2. Denae Baptiste (Phoenix) 2.42.85; 3. Mya Phillips (Genesis) 2.44.94

U17 Discus – 1. Akeya Gonzales (D’Abadie) 22.20m; 2. Jania Thomas Ascend) 21.12m

U20 Discus – 1. Peyton Winter (Burnley) 38.1m; 2. Sofia Quamina (D’Abadie) 31.15m; 3. Abiah Halls (Ascend) 29.37m

U20 Javelin – 1. Abiah Halls (Ascend) 30.7m; 2. Adriana Quamina (D’Abadie) 29.88m; 3. Peyton Winter (Burnley) 26.14m

Boys

U15 60m – 1. Kaden Adams (Burnley) 8.02s; 2. Mehki Vidale (One-a-week) 8.13s; 3. Matthew Sue (One-a-week) 8.47s

U17 60m – 1. Jayden Goodridge (Burnley) 7.21s; 2. Alex Seepersad (Phoenix) 7.23s; 3. Ayden Davidson (Burnley) 7.26s

Men 200m – 1. Jesiah Peters 23.31s; Jasiah Franklin 23.77s; 3. Isaiah Mc Letchie 25.12s (all of Burnley)

U20 60m – 1. Kewes Gomes (IG Fastlane) 8.02s; 2. Ayoola Alfred (One-a-week) 8.12s; Alexis Seepersad (Phoenix) 8.24s

Men 60m – 1. Jasiah Franklin (Burnley) 7.17s; 2. Isaiah Mc Letchie (Burnley) 7.32s; 3. Shiloh Taylor (Tigers) 7.45s

U17 800m – 1. Khordae Lewis 2.03.28; 2. Christopher Sammy 2.06.54; 3. Khordel Lewis 2.17.90 (all of One-a-week)

Men 800m – 1. Kaleb John (Point Fortin) 2.09.12; 2. Daniel Gibbs (Concorde) 2.09.34; 3. Jon Leid (Emmanuel) 2.36.93

U20 Discus – 1. Jaydon Nedd (Ascend) 45.30m; 2. Daryan Boyce (Ascend) 39.56m; 3. Tyrique Vincent (Concorde) 37.52m

Men Discus – 1. Umar Sandy (UTT) 53.54m; 2. Micah Mc Nish (Striders) 45.39m; 3. Kenan Alexander (UTT) 40.05m

U17 Javelin – 1. Tannon Niemeyer (Ascend) 44.54m; 2. Terrell Hernandez (Toco) 29.57m; 3. Hezekiah John (Tigers) 16.42m

U20 Javelin – 1. Aaron Aparicio (Zenith) 50.52m; 2. Chritian Rolle (Lions) 47.75m; 3. Mickel Guardian (Ascend) 42.66m

Men Javelin – 1. Cameron Seaton (UTT) 43.45m; 2. Darius George (Burnley) 29.42m