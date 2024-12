Men, pay attention

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Gents, let us learn something about prostate cancer.

Here are the symptoms:

* Trouble urinating

* Blood in the urine

* Blood in the semen

* Bone pain

* Weight loss

* Erectile dysfunction

The risk factors:

* Older age

* Race

* Family history

* Obesity

Preventing prostate cancer:

* Healthy diet

* Exercise

* Healthy body weight

* Regular visits to medical doctor

No one should fight prostate cancer alone.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town