Job of PM deserves pay hike

PNM political leader Dr Rowley - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I have been reading the letters to the newspapers concerning the impending salary increases for members of government, the judiciary and senior public servants, and offer my thoughts on the matter.

Let's concentrate on the salary of the Prime Minister as this seems to be the major bone of contention. Here is the person who everyone blames for everything that goes wrong in the country, whether he has oversight for it or not. As far as they are concerned, he is to blame.

However, when it comes to properly compensating him, everyone has a problem.

The Opposition Leader says she and her members of Parliament do not want the salary increases. I put the following proposition to all opposition members of Parliament:

Issue a letter signed by all members to the SRC stating they will not accept the salary increases, which should be notarised so they cannot renege on the statement.

I also put the following question to all union leaders, political analysts, and all those people who constantly complain about the proposed salary increases, especially for the PM: What is your salary in comparison to your staff?

Should anyone care to investigate, Dr Rowley's salary is lower than most of the prime ministers of the Caribbean, where their economies are smaller than that of TT.

When would it be a good time to pay the PM a salary that is satisfactory for the job he is asked to perform? I am sure that senior members in the private sector would not accept the PM's present salary, even with the proposed increase, for the job he is tasked with doing.

So, can we just move on?

However, if you are dissatisfied with the job the government is doing, the general election is just around the corner. But remember, we know what we have, not what we will get.

KARL JOHN

Petit Valley