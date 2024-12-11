Ironman vs Rampage headlines Rabz 6 kickboxing on December 13

Trinidad and Tobago boxer Thurion Garcia (L) will aim to claim his first domestic amateur middleweight title on December 13 at the Rabz 6 kickboxing event which punches off at Sound Forge in Mucurapo. - via RabzTT

The anticipation is building for the December 13 Rabz 6 kickboxing event which punches off at Sound Forge in Mucurapo from 9pm.

Headlining the nine-bout card is TT’s first-ever pro kickboxing bout between local heavyweights (200lbs+) Jeremy Rudolfo (Rampage) and Kenneth Bishop (Ironman).

Both fighters have been bantering each other for the past two weeks on social media as they gear up for what promises to be a slugfest between the burly heavyweights.

The co-main event between Thurion Garcia and Le Shaun Moreno is the only title fight on the card as both amateur (175lbs) fighters chase their first domestic, middleweight belt.

Additionally, one female fight will be held and features Leidis Fonten locking horns with Brittney Cupen in a 125lb contest.

Event promoter and Rabz Fight Promotions marketing director Joshua Garcia said Rabz 6 will be their third and final event for 2024, as they aim to ramp up competitions come 2025.

Preparation has been going well so far, he said.

“Everything is going well regarding our prep. The lead-up hasn’t been slow it’s been very fast-paced but we have an abundance of things, so it’s better to have more than less.”

“The main event is our first pro bout ever and first pro heavyweight bout. We don’t have a pro title on the line as yet but we’re starting that next year.”

Garcia said the pandemic hampered their progress in promoting mixed martial arts (MMA) and kickboxing tournaments, but they used the downtime to plan and prepare for when restrictions would be lifted.

When sport received the all-clear to resume, Garcia and his team hit the ground running with varying MMA and kickboxing events.

This year, they held the Ruff N’ Tuff and CUFF events which drew large crowds, proof of a growing, nationwide fan base.

Garcia confirmed that public interest in MMA and kickboxing continues to rise as locals learn more about the sport through international companies such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) among others.

The local scene, he said, is also flourishing with not only new fans but also an influx of new fighters.

“The feedback and support has been good. This year we did the most events (three) in one year and we’re hoping to do at least three or four in the coming year,” he added.

Rabz 6 Fight Card - December 13

Nathan Elliott vs Tyler Neptune (200+ lbs)

Nicholas Elliott vs Randy Sooknarine (165 lbs)

Aiden Rampaul vs Josh Desilva (145 lbs)

Stefan Des Vignes vs Jerome Barclay (170 lbs)

Haleem Jack vs John Paul Serrette (145 lbs)

Halftime Show

Leidis Fonten vs Brittney Cupen(125 lbs) Females

Micah Espinet vs Keiffer Alleyne (205 lbs)

Co-main event: Thurion Garcia vs Le Shaun Moreno (175 lbs)

Main event: Jeremy Rodulfo vs Kenneth Bishop (200+)