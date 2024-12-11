Foul play in Couva woman's death

- File photo

WHAT appeared to be a possible suicide quickly led to a murder investigation for police after an autopsy ruled Sherryann Roett, 47, died from blunt force trauma.

Roett's decomposing body was discovered in Carli Bay, Couva on December 9. Investigators initially believed it may have been a suicide but noted signs of violence on her face, arms and feet.

An autopsy on December 10, however, showed she died from blunt force trauma.

Senior police sources told Newsday the matter is being treated as a homicide. Newsday was told the investigation was ongoing and was at a sensitive stage.