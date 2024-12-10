Woman's body found in Couva

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near a fish stall in Couva on the morning of December 9.

Initial police reports said around 11 am, they received information about the body, which was in an overgrown area near the stall, also close to a temple at Carli Bay.

The woman was wearing a black top and long striped pants.

She was later identified as Sherryann Roet and is believed to have died by suicide.

Acting W/Cpl James and other officers visited to gather evidence. A DMO viewed the body and ordered its removal, pending an autopsy. The Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were also alerted.

Anyone who needs help or is thinking about self-harm can call the Lifeline 24-hour hotline at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (such as attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.