Teams book semis spots in Fire Service All Fours

Teams compete at the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service North All Fours tournament. - PHOTO COURTESY ELWIN MITCHELL

WHITE Eagles, Sangre Grande, Woodbrook and the Retirees all booked their spots in the semifinals of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS) North All Fours tournament.

The tournament, being held in an effort to build camaraderie, is reaching its closing stages.

The Eagles of the TTFS Headquarters, have dominated play on the table from the start of the tournament and continued that level by defeating Black Bravest in the quarterfinals.

Sangre Grande also advanced to the final four with a victory over the first division officers.

Also booking spots in the semifinals were the Woodbrook team and the Retirees.

Woodbrook got past Chaguanas and Retirees were victorious over the Santa Cruz station.

The teams have been playing on a home and away basis, visiting stations and giving them an opportunity to meet members of the fire service.