San Fernando pensioner who killed nephew in land dispute sentenced

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A 76-year-old San Fernando man has been sentenced to time served for a violent altercation with his nephew which led to a tragic aftermath in 2009.

In the San Fernando High Court, Justice Tricia Hudlin-Cooper sentenced Hanniff Mohammed, 74, to time served and immediately released after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2009 killing of his nephew Inshan Dolly, 24.

Mohammed was initially charged with murder, but was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter by provocation, under a plea agreement negotiated with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The incident occurred on May 20, 2009, at Cottage Road, St John Village, where a family dispute over land ownership escalated. Witnesses reported that Mohammed had long claimed sole ownership of a jointly inherited property, leading to frequent conflicts. He also rented out part of the land.

On the night of the killing, a heated argument culminated in Mohammed's fatally striking Dolly with a cutlass. Dolly was chopped on the neck and back.

>

Witnesses said Mohammed frequently spat on family members, including Dolly, and on the day of the incident, the two were heard quarrelling and cursing. Other family members heard Dolly complaining about Mohammed’s behaviour and cursing Dolly’s mother, threatening to kill him.

Bisram and another brother tried to defuse the situation and lead Dolly away. Dolly picked up a stone while walking away, but put it down after his father cautioned him.

Dolly broke away and ran towards Mohammed, who drew a cutlass and chopped him. Dolly fell into a nearby drain.

In court, Hudlin-Cooper admonished Mohammed, saying, “You made your anger get the best of you, and for 15 plus years, you sat in prison and still could not enjoy that piece of land.”

Mohammed had spent over 15 years on remand awaiting trial, which, combined with discounts for his guilty plea and other factors, left him with only four months and 18 days of his sentence to serve. The court deemed this effectively completed.

In a plea of mitigation, Mohammed’s attorneys, public defenders Michelle Ali and Axia Edwards, said he continued to have the support of his family and was committed to developing himself so he does not run afoul of the law again.

They said despite the rivalry among his siblings, they were eager to welcome him back home, and his son believed Mohammed had learned a valuable lesson.

He also expressed deep remorse for his actions and the loss of his nephew’s life, saying he did not intend Dolly to lose his life over his anger.

His attorneys also submitted he had diabetes, heart disease and glaucoma in his right eye which caused him serious challenges in prison.

>

The DPP’s Office was represented by Chanelle Moe and Jennifer Osborne.